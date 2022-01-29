Book Review | The first author aims without fear: a great novel about the Finnish lot in the war

The most significant merit of Silja-Elisa Laitonen’s work is the evidence of the circumstances that once prevailed, in which thousands of women tried to cope.

Novel

Silja-Elisa Laitonen: Choice. Oak. 480 s.

Large a novel about the Finnish lot?

Yes. Of course. Bring it on. There is a need and a demand for such.

After all, even the first woman in the country Jenni Haukio presented the uniform of his great-aunt, who had served as a treasure lottery, and could not have been imagined in the past decades. After all, the entire Lotta Svärd organization was dissolved in 1944 due to the terms of the Moscow armistice and under the pressure of the Soviet Supervisory Commission.

On the movie side Ilkka Vanteen controlled by Promise looked at an estimated 25,000 women in the military as early as 2005. In the case of the rim film, very young women and since the Winter War.

Especially too Aku Louhimiehen film and television series From an unknown soldier offered the public something quite different from Väinö Castle Lotta Kotilainen of the Continuation War, which remains the reference of the original text: experiential, complete and identical figures. Alive, like us.

The challenge is taken up by a person who worked as a police officer in Helsinki and is graduating as a screenwriter Silja-Elisa Laitonen (b. 1988) with his debut novel based on apparently meticulous background work Selection.

The lottery of choice Raakel, a student from a prosperous family in Helsinki, makes his departure instead of starting his engineering studies.

The continuation war will start because only. A young communication tent will be placed in Hankoniemi near the Soviet forces occupying its top.

The night before July 16, 1941, begins with the loss of the island of Morgonlandet and the Finnish patrol that was there.

Although Selection is a war novel, and after Hankoniemi, Rachel serves as a catering, laundry and hospital lot on the eastern front, and there is no shortage of blood, only one shot is actually taken.

That’s good enough.

The matter of the motherland of course he appeals to Rachel. But bet more on his choice based on thrust. The distance to the most dominating mother is creepy, so leaving – almost to escape – to war provides a shortcut to your own independent life.

So going to war is downright happy!

Rachel has hardly had any friends. So perhaps such would be found in an environment where no one knows anything about her loneliness, her father’s factory, let alone her mother’s mental illness, the petty bourgeois doll.

Recently Hannu Raittila wrote his collection Fixed mover (2004) in an essay Eternal City about how the wartime Karelian ears were actually big cities, young men and women more than ever in villages and towns.

And where there are crowds, there is also a hectic life, especially in the vicinity of death.

Even more than the enemy The choice however, young lotteries are tortured and prevented by their own: the commanding ladies blindly staring at Lotta Svärd’s patchwork regulations. The spirit makes Finnish girls go, morality does not.

From the latter In the case of Rachel, though, no one should have the slightest concern. As the central building block of an extensive novel, he is even a decent one-line decent figure.

Like stealthily The choice the most fascinating person is Rachel’s aunt Elisabeth, whose independence and a model that violates the woman’s limited roles inspire a shy niece to strive her own way.

In the suffix, Laitonen mentions a visit Verna Eriksonin at the tomb, and I see Elisabeth’s character drawing from him.

Erikson was one of the first female students. In the spring of 1918, he took part in the Civil War, delivering ammunition to whites in Helsinki ruled by the Reds.

Erikson died the same fall. I take the right to interpret that Selection envisions what he could have become — let it be that courage and tragedy remain.

Laitonen seems to be fond of very dramatic solutions, even for several of his people. But whether it was extreme, whether it was to seek victory from an enemy, a friend next to it, or both.

Great artistic for profit Selection does not rise. Its most significant merit is the testimony that opens up through the individual of the harsh conditions that once prevailed, in which thousands of women had to operate and from which they were very soon to remain silent, at least in public.

Diligently and skilfully Silja-Elisa Laitonen builds the milieu for her readers to view. The mention of Rachel’s visit to the Linnanmäki amusement park even before the war gives the reader the joy of a little slip. (The lens was opened in 1950.)

Fortunately, in his debut, Laitonen also refrains from saying something, which is conducive to stimulating stable realism.

More could have been left out, and other than Elisabeth, who is most interested in the table setting precisely because not everything is told.

I was sure that when Racel went to the Karhumäki sports competitions during the station war, he would see how the Tapio Rautavaara bites from the spear a few meters over the then Yrjö Nikkanen world record. Unprofitable.

Does not see. Prose goes its own way. I cheered.

