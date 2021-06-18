Book Review | The Finnish translation of Amanda Gorman’s historical poem succeeds, speaks and creates something new: It mattered to whom the work was given

Translators unfamiliar with Spoken Word would hardly have realized Gorman’s poem, as would Laura Eklund Nhaga and Aura Nurmi.

Poems

Amanda Gorman: The Hill We Climb. Laura Eklund Nhaga and Aura Nurmi, Finland. Oak. 32 s.

It matterswho carries Amanda Gormanin torch. The translation of the inaugural poem speaks and succeeds.

Gorman, 22, performed the poem The hill we climb on President of the United States Joe Biden inauguration. Donald Trumpin the onslaught of racism and hatred of women as president and the conquest of Capitol Hill as an Epiphany were sorely remembered.

Gorman’s poem instantly became historic. The order poem for political change was heard from the world’s most watched scene of power. And it aroused hope and joy.

The heart of the poem is an African American. Its fixed points in the history of that community are always from slavery through the civil rights movement George Floydin from a death wave to anti-racist protests:

“We do not march back to what once was, / we are moving towards what is to come: / towards a people who are bruised but whole, / generous but unruly, / powerful and free.”

The speaker of the poem, “Skinny Black Girl,” attaches to this very community, and is embodied in Gorman. In the poetry that occurs, the speaker and the author overlap in a different way than in one that is only meant to be read silently.

The theme of the poem is the collective work required for the realization of freedom and justice. Its world is not ready. Even the moment of taking office does not bring democracy, but only brightens the continuity of efforts:

“When the day comes, we step out / out of the dark, / in flames and without fear”. The theme permeates the poem from small solutions to the whole.

Laura Eklund Nhaga and Aura Nurmi have adapted the poem to the rhythm and saying of the Finnish spoken Word. For them, the authors of the poem are thoroughly familiar with the genre.

The hill we climb on invites you to read yourself aloud. It is a reason to deviate from the pattern of a poem read silently in one’s own translation, and the reader can also be recommended to respond to that call.

Inauguration poem even translation translates into the field of poetry presented. For example Hassan Maikalin, Elsa Töllin, Nihkeen Akan and Yeboyahin (Rebekka Kuukka, who is also a reader of the translation’s audiobook) in poetic performances can identify similar rhythms, as well as the verbalization of the connection between politics, body and emotions.

So far, there are few similar translation books, mostly Katriina Huttusen interpretations Yahya Hassanin of poems whose monotony is monotonous.

The original text is free rhythmic but contains determined and thoughtful beats. They support the message of the poem: “We’ve learned that quiet isn’t always peace / and the norms and notions of what ‘just’ isn’t always justice.”

The translation, on the other hand, emphasizes the features of the Finnish spoken Word: long spoken verses, the abundance of conjunctions (always, and, which, can be) and the strokes of meaning and rhythm that reserve for marriage:

“Learned that silence does not always mean peace / and that patterns and perceptions of habit / may be right and true / are not always right”.

Poets Laura Eklund Nhaga (left) and Aura Nurmi together translated Amanda Gorman’s poem The Hill to which we climb.

The hill we climb on is also rhetoric, permeated by a tradition of political eloquence, it oozes North American eloquence. In the translation, everyday expression is mixed with an outdated upper style – which is not uncommon for the Finnish spoken Word.

The anti-racist and feminist message of the inaugural performance would be watered down if the translator were only the gray eminence of Finnish skills. It is easy to fumble with the politics of identities unless you remember how important the identification of identity has been in the history of civil rights movements.

The work of Eklund Nhaga and Nurmi is groundbreaking. They have given the translation the character of a spoken poem, instead of resorting to more neutral conditions and more conventional means of modernist translation style.

It would be weird, if political electrification did not reach the translation processes of the work. Gorman, his performances and the text itself create inclusion, and this has been the aim of Finnish translation. In this case, the translation creates a speaker identity in Finnish, it resonates with a new kind of voice.

Translators unfamiliar with Spoken Word would hardly have translated Gorman’s poem into Finnish, as would Eklund Nhaga and Nurmi. The poem turns not only from one language to another but from body to body.

Gorman translation is a single act that one would like to draw attention to in diversity in translation as well. Consideration of diversity does not obviously degrade quality, but can create new high-level poetics.

Eklund Nhaga and Nurmi have succeeded in proposing a new style of translation alongside the poetic means of modernism. It is exceptional.

Like critic Johanna Osváth pointed out in Suomen Kuvalehti, The hill we climb on shows a shocking shortcoming in translated poetry: African American poetry is not available to us.

Its translation tradition is simply missing, though, for example From Langston Hughes several poems have been translated in different contexts. I wish I could Maya Angelouta or Audre Lordea read in Finnish too!

Read more: Finnish poet Laura Eklund Nhaga went completely insane when she saw a black young woman speaking at the inauguration of the US President – Now she was able to translate a terrible poem