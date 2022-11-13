Book Review | The Finnish Jack S. Kotschack made a movie with Jerry Lewis that many people are thirsty for, which has never been shown

At the end of the Continuation War, Jack Kotschack, who escaped from the front to Sweden, became a film producer. A movie should be made about his life.

Biography

Jan Kotschack: Solomon’s Secret – The Story of a Jewish Deserter (Salomons hemligheter). Finland Toini Lehto. Edge. 219 pp.

Finnish Jew by Jack S. Kotschack exciting stages have been covered by his Swedish son Jan Kotschack.

Good thing, because Jack S. Kotschack (1915–1988) even produced the super comedian Jerry Lewis the movie. Kotschack himself should have been made into a movie.

Jörn Donner ended up saying this in his last book. Regarding Donner, Kotschack’s career was “colorful, to say the least.”

The subject of the Jerry Lewis film, which was completed but shelved with furious arguments, is contradictory. Lewis plays a clown sent to a concentration camp, who comforts Jewish children with tricks, but decides to stay with them in the gas chamber of Auschwitz. Movie The Day The Clown Cried was filmed in 1972 in Sweden, the second producer was Nat Wachsberger.

The bloody quarrel was caused by the fact that Jerry Lewis had to pay the expenses of many shooting days on behalf of the producers.

“The Day the Clown Cried” is one of the thirstiest shelved films in the world. Åke Lindman too there is a big role of a concentration camp prisoner, in which he even dances. Even Donner, who bumped into Kotschack at the Cannes film festival, was surprised by the fate of the clown movie.

Jerry Lewis as a concentration camp prisoner in his film The Day The Clown Cried.

Advertising hero Pepe Teirikari on the other hand, in his memoirs, he proposed a statue to Jack S. Kotschack in the lobby of the Union of Finnish Radios!

In 1961–62, Kotschack, who was endlessly coming up with business ideas, ran Merirosvoradio Radio Nord from a ship behind the Stockholm archipelago. It was an insane success in our western neighbor – and a source of regret for the decision-makers.

The commercial Radio Nord was the first medium in the Nordics to cover youth music from the full. The Swedish government silenced it after sixteen months with a law that prevented Swedish companies from advertising on Jack’s channel.

During the finals week, he kept playing with discipline by Monica Zetterlund Swedish version Back off, Jack.

Kotschack had some other extremely fruitful business ventures. Already at the end of the 1940s, he introduced Europeans to modern ballpoint pens.

Jan Kotschack has made two books about his father, the first of which Stick it out, Jack! (2009) bit into pirate radio. Solomon’s Secret – The Story of a Jewish Deserter is a supplement to the first book. Jan worked in Finland, what his father did here before disappearing in a hurry to Sweden at the end of the war.

The Jewish Kotschack’s frontline service was phased. The corporal has brazenly one too many nats in the portrait of the Helsinki studio.

Solomon’s Secret is unfortunately a book compiled by the left hand in comparison Stick iväg, to Jack!whose structure was enterprising and whose content was pure entertainment history.

We would need a biography of the mysterious Mr. Jack adapted to Finnish needs.

That kind of thing should have more roots in the movies. Starting from the fact that as a 17-year-old boy from Helsinki, Jack S. Kotschack worked Teuvo Tulion as a double actor in jännär Blue shadow (1933). In the movie, the club friend had the twin brother of the depraved Criminal.

So Swedes are touched by Radio Nord, we are a fast-paced film industry.

Kotschack’s own Script for a feature film made in Sweden in the 1950s Upprätelse“Refund”, best shows the differences in what would be of interest.

In the script, in 1943, the Finnish captain Holm receives a 13-month sentence for spying for Germany in the military court of the Continuation War. He turns his reputation around for the better, with dramatic consequences. After being freed, Holm manages to reveal the newly activated coup d’état in Finland by the Germans.

Extremely interesting, but the book doesn’t bother to describe the unfilmed “Refund” even compared to this.

Today The Kotschacks no longer live in Finland, but Jack S. Kotschack’s uncle Moses was the first Jew to receive Finnish citizenship (1918). The roots were in the Polish region of Russia. Jack’s father Alter Kotschack produced shoes until it started importing L’Oréal cosmetics.

Jack’s first name was Solomon. Young Jack was known in Helsinki as a tennis player and the captain of Kiffen’s ice ball team.

The scandal and outright anti-Semitism together led in 1939 to his dismissal from the Westend Stadium Tennis Club. In addition to Kotschack, ranked fifth in Finland, the club dismissed five other Jewish tennis players at the same time.

Newspapers immediately wrote about the incident as anti-Semitic. For Jack, the fact that a little earlier he had caused the death of two pedestrians who rushed onto the road in Lauttasaari also had an effect in the background.

Jack S. Kotschack was in the top five in tennis in Finland in the 1930s. When the first hall of the new game of squash opened in 1943 on Lönnrotinkatu, Kotschack gave a demonstration match and wrote a squash guide.

On a Saturday in August 1938, Jack S. Kotschack had been driving his sports Ford to the city center specifically for tennis competitions in Westend. Kotschack received a sentence of about one year and a driving ban, but the Court of Appeal changed the sentence to acquittal in 1940.

There was already a winter war between the treatments. Salomon, or Jack, went to the front like other Finnish Jews.

It’s startlingthat later in Sweden, as a film producer, Kotschack chose to film Mika Waltarin the novel There’s never tomorrow. It’s about rich secret lovers who make the mistake of falling over a little boy, but decide to hide their guilt. The elite also talk about tennis. Conscience really tests speeders.

Energetic film producer Kotschack came to Finland to film the story in 1957 by Arne Mattsson in guidance.

A marriage with the daughter of the director of the Svea Film company had drawn Kotschack to film work in the early 1950s. He was Svea Film’s advertising manager, but managed to produce four of the company’s films. Unknown soldier after all, he did not partially produce, even though the Imdb database inexplicably claims so.

The film plans of the mature years ended up dragging me to my former homeland, towards Finland. Fuse would have been a sexy comedy about Etyki 1975.

by Clive Donner had to guide. Raquel Welch’s the star name was flashed. In the end, the bedroom hosting of the top American politician during the Finlandia Hall conference vacation was not even filmed.

Jack Kotschack at his desk in the 1960s or 1970s.

Old sportsman Even when fully internationalized, Kotschack cursed preferably in Finnish. He represented Finland in athletics matches against Sweden.

The author describes young Jack as tall, strong, articulate and dangerously charming. The original father always wanted something new, whether it was “women, clothes, shops or watches”.

The author digs as clear a picture as he can of Kotschack’s military desertion. He ran away in Vyborg and appeared at the end of June 1944 alone in a rowing boat in the port of Lulea. That was the beginning of the Swedish phase of life.

The son wants to reach the truths from his father’s exaggerated story-telling vacation. The author concludes that the Finnish Jews feared that Germany, in a critical situation, would usurp power on the Hungarian model.

On the same day that Kotschack’s rowing boat launched from an ore ship crashed into Luleja’s pier, headlines like “SS general leads Finland” appeared in major Swedish newspapers.

Its Jan son realized early on that the responsibility often rested with the listener of the mysterious Mr. Jack.

The Göteborgs-Tidningen interviews about the luminous Kotschack are illustrative. In 1966, the title was: “Münchhausen who has tried almost everything.”

In 1972, the magazine described: “Kotschack’s smile is the most convincing that has ever been seen at cocktail parties in social circles.”