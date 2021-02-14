Book Review | The finality is not final either: VS Luoma-ahon’s Delete feels really fresh

V. S. Luoma-aho’s collection shifts between the means of lyrical, essayistic and Novell or short prose.

Poems

V. S. Luoma-aho: Delete. Space. 135 s.

V. S. Luoma-ahon In Delete from the cracks of reality glows the dark, which can do its best to penetrate back.

Delete begins with a power point performance in which a mindless slide follows another: “In that state unexplained horror has turned his gaze to me, and immediate finality squeezes around me. There are no more other people, it has ended up exclusively for me. Right now. There are no more moments. This is worse than death. ”

Although Deleten form awareness is almost discouraging, it is justified. The book is surrounded by fictional excerpts from critiques, it includes forms from a dating application profile to a magazine interview and a traditional short story.

Delete feels genuinely fresh. Luoma-aho from Jyväskylä has previously published five collections of poetry, and the poet’s way of tuning the language to its full meaning fascinates even in prose.

The more books I read, the less I care about the species. More significant proposals and opportunities.

Contemporary literature often views the digital world as a detached element, even morally. It is common to argue that in our time I am defined as selfies and sometime thoughts as self-branding. Delete not interested in contemporaneity, but uses its imagination.

There is no imagination without form, and now our daily form is defined by digital interfaces. Deleten the relationship to this is delightfully straightforward. I would be a different kind of creature if deprived of the reality crumpled by tabs.

Deleten the pages lurk sinking, collapsing, or something worse than just dying. The feeling overshadows the work even playful moments. Below is the horror of romance, like E. T. A. Hoffmannin reports.

Yet the precise, even aphoristic, strict expression of the book is the tradition of our masculine birch log prose based on the main sentences (From Antti Hyry Juha Seppälä and Kari Hotakainen). In this kind of elegance Delete gives a lot and slips the meanings of the words: “There is a blue moment outside. Light, or a suitable lack thereof. It’s one of my favorite phenomena and therefore only lasts for a while. ”

Collection a good example of complexity is a pseudo-interview. Nico Niemandswasser is an essayist and some celebrity from a destroyed world whose name carries meaning. Englishman Robert Aickmanin in a horror story Niemandswasser (1977) is about the horrific no-man’s-water in the home lake revealed to the German aristocrat.

Through the base text Deleten Niemandswasser grows into a metaphor for a destructive self-consciousness mixed with oracle-likeness and the posing of a young intelligent. Niemandswasser pulses methane bubbles on the surface: “I’m not special, I’m no one more than that: I’m predicting the past.”

Delete hints that Niemandswasser would flow through the grips of capitalism, and at the same time NN (sic) is a caricature of an essayist, a refusal to work, an influencer, and a story with a left-hand hook similar to that left in the film, permeated with multilevel irony; Fight Club: who will finally talk? The text doesn’t exactly hit, but shakes brilliantly.

In his poems Luoma-aho is an intellectual, a factor in rapid transitions and strange mergers. His work transcends genre boundaries, it shifts between the means of lyrical, essayistic, and Novell or short prose. Luoma-aho’s previous prose work Characters (Poesia, 2018) is an ancient philosopher Theofrastos rewriting of a work of the same name.

A poetry book that received the Dancing Bear nomination in 2017 Mantra (Poesia, 2016) collides with the body for repetition and thus brings out disturbances similar to Deletekin. The latest poem Safar (Poesia, 2020) constructs a collision between an ecological disaster and a market economy. It uses the framework of cyber reality to embody ongoing destruction.

Delete, as its name implies, touches the zones between death and non-death. There is peace in finality, but deception lies in the absence of finality.

Maaria Ylikangas, who is now starting to write reviews for Helsingin Sanomat, has been the editor-in-chief of Nuori Voima magazine in 2015–2020. He pulls the Finnish Critics’ Union and the Kone Foundation’s Criticism is visible! project to develop criticism and improve its position as part of the media.