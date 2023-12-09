Book review | The far-right leader Vihtori Kosola’s coup d’état dreams dissolved into a frenzy

The far-right leader who started the rebellion was a drunkard, insecure and hesitant.

Nonfiction book

Jukka-Pekka Pietiäinen: Vihtori Kosola: Man and myth. Minerva. 497 pp.

A native of Lapua household Vihtori Kosola (1884–1936) was one of the most famous Finns of his time, and is still the name that most people think of first when talking about the Lapua movement.

Farmer, independence activist, katelierääkär, strike breaker, Finland Mussolini, a rebel and a drunkard. An uncertain and hesitant “people’s leader chosen by God”, who had to ask his bullied subordinates what such a “dictator” really was.

For a Finn it is representative of the historical culture of the period after the Second World War that there has never been a researched, original biography of a central leader of the extreme right such as Kosola.

Kosola started to become embarrassing even to his own reference group already during his lifetime, as his dreams of dictatorship and takeover dissolved into rambling nonsense. After his death and especially after the war, Kosola finally changed into a character that not many people wanted to remember.

Now the lack of a decent biography has finally been fixed. Long-time historian and non-fiction writer Jukka-Pekka Pietiäinen new biography The man and the myth explains in detail Kosola’s background, his rise to the front of the Lapua movement, and his life full of noise and frenzy, which ended relatively early.

Pietiäinen transports his readers and Kosola from the birth to the death of his subject with sure touches and without unnecessary phrases. The narrative’s chronology breaks only in the most intense phase of Kosola’s life, in Lapua’s Jubilee Year 1930, when there are too many simultaneous developments and events on top of each other.

Main sentence driven the narration strictly adheres to the genre of biography and the framework of national historical interpretation. At the same time, Pietiäinen corrects several myths associated with Kosola.

Like that of the president of the republic Relander would have offered him a ride in his own car away from the main assembly of the peasant march at Senate Square. Didn’t offer, but did shake hands in public.

The directness is a bit of a loss, because Kosola and Lapua’s movement would also give rise to a more international and comparative approach. Kosola was by no means a figure emerging only from a Finnish frame of reference, and the movement he led did not emerge from the open lands of fuel smoke only by its own power.

Even though Kosola, despite his language-political conciliatory nature, did not even speak Swedish, and even though his only trip abroad was to the Špalernaya prison cell, he was in fact a good example of a representative of the European front-line generation born of the World War experience.

Disappointment and fueled by bitterness, the frontline generation emerged especially in Germany, which had lost the world war, and in Italy, which had fallen far short of its goals. But also in Finland, some of the winners of 1918 were left with the feeling of their own betrayal, and of the white Finland that was already within reach slipping through their fingers, into the “half-red” Republic of Finland.

Therefore, during the 1920s, towards the end of the decade, an authoritarian mass movement was born in Finland that was determined and supported by its organizational base, which was supposed to bring the white revolution to its end.

It was planned and successfully launched in Lapua in December 1929, not because Finnish communism had become stronger, but because it was so weak. The opportunity for cultural warriors like Kosola came.

The hot summer of Lapua in 1930 became the climax of Vihtori Kosola’s life, the turning point in his story, where the fall followed right on the heels of the sin of pride. For a while, the peasant was able to distribute orders to presidents and prime ministers.

After all, a guy like that wants to get hot. That’s what Kosola felt too.

Vihtori Kosola speaks on the steps of the Great Church in 1930.

Vihtori Kosola

A procession From the ball field to Senatintor, Lapua’s summer quickly withered into an increasingly third autumn.

Occurred in October 1930 Ståhlberg’s the ride of the presidential couple manifested the indiscipline of the movement and marked the end of its days of power. It was a PR disaster from which the Lapua movement and Vihtori Kosola never recovered.

Although there was a conscious attempt to build Kosola into a Finnish Mussolini who would lead the decisive march to Helsinki, he proved time and time again to be too timid for that.

The hosts of Lapua cultivated an image of themselves as stable, pious and patriotic guardians of the Finnish cause. In Lapua, we went to clubs, in Lapua we waved flags, in Lapua Kosola didn’t appear in drunken parties anywhere but within the protection of the walls of his home.

In the end, however, the Lapua movement, which presented itself as a “Christian-chaste” force, began to look as hopeless as it was Minna Croucher’s even the manager who enjoyed himself in the salon. Godliness and sobriety turned out to be shams, stability and patriotism reckless, and authoritarian menacing with no regard for legality.

Pietäinen describes convincingly, how hard was the part of the people’s leader chosen by God.

He usually addresses his main character familiarly as Vihtori. The feeling of intimacy hides from view how radicalized and ready for violence Kosola was in his words and actions. During the period of decline of the Lapua movement and in the ranks of the IKL, a clear theme of conspiratorial anti-Semitism appeared in his speeches, which connected him even more clearly to fascist movements in Europe.

As a leader, Kosola was always more of a figure pushed by others to the front row, than a risk taker or a Duce, Johtaja, shaping history with his decisions. Like most Lapua leaders, he wanted to ride irresistibly and on the shoulders of the self-advancing popular movement, but in the moments of resolution, they all showed a remarkable tendency to dodge unpleasant issues under the shelter of drunkenness.

Pietiäinen tells how one of the management trio of the Lapua people, a bank manager Iivari Koivisto arrived in Mäntsälä on Rebellion Tuesday so drunk that he couldn’t get comprehensible sentences out of his mouth. The country and their own fate seemed to be at stake, but it did not electrify the Lapua leaders to fight, but to flee.

There is also talk of good luck, but the luck of the republic was that its enemies were like Vihtori Kosola.

The author is a docent of European history and a non-fiction writer.