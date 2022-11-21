Book Review | The ex-prime minister ends up as an action hero in Tuomas Niskakanka’s new thriller

In the sword thriller Europe is threatened by the return of fascism.

Novel

Tuomas Niskakangas: Sword. Big Dipper. 363 pp.

Helsingin Sanomat political and economic reporter Tuomas Niskakangas started his career as a thriller writer impressively last year with his debut novel Blaze. It was also published in Germany this fall.

Blaze differed from the basic formula of international thrillers, which tend to lean slightly to the right politically, in that Niskakanka’s sympathies were more on the left side. In a frenzy the international order and Finland were thrown into chaos with fairly broad but still conceivable moves.

This autumn’s novelty of the neckerchief Sword is a direct continuation For Roihu. Its main characters, former Prime Minister of Finland Leo Koski, who represented the coalition, and his beloved, charismatic left-wing leader Emma Erola are Roihun after the chaotic events retreated to Leo’s villa in Spain.

However, Emma goes back to Finland without telling Leo to answer the accusations of treason and inciting a rebellion. Then some unknown party invites Leon to Finland, where he finds himself in the middle of a diabolical plot.

Finland is ruled the right-wing coalition of the coalition and fundamental Finns, and the order is monitored along with the police with the government’s tacit approval by the openly fascist Home Security Guard led by a former police officer who hates immigrants.

Some hidden faceless mastermind is planning an operation with the help of the Home Security Guard, which would allow right-wing forces to rise to power all over Europe, and the EU would then be just a memory. And no more refugees would come to Europe.

Leo Koski and Sara Hegering, a young historian who has infiltrated the Home Security Guard for two years, do everything they can to stop the plan. But what party does the master plotter who holds the strings in his hands ultimately represent?

The sword works as a thriller, it’s good in that it’s fast-paced and in some places very exciting. In particular, the stages in the Silja Symphony ship, which has been transformed into a huge reception center for asylum seekers, get an effective description.

Roihu in comparison, Neckcloth has pulled In the sword knobs a little more to the southeast so that it is not as believable in its turns as its predecessor. Accordingly, it is conceptually more multifaceted.

Niskakangas considers the factors related to and enabling the rise of fascism, as well as how political extremism can push beyond all humanity. The threat of the growth of right-wing forces, the worsening of the refugee crisis and terrorism hovering over Europe is quite tangible in the novel, even though it is basically just one of the building blocks of a thriller.

Instead Neckcloth already In a frenzy the mystery of the faceless backstab is a time-worn detective cliché that was used up by newsstand detectives and western readers of the past decades.

The conclusion of the novel is rather blunt, but coherent. Through a personal loss, Leo Koski is drawn into the same stream of revenge and violence that he has been trying to suppress. It’s a little hard to imagine how his story could continue in Niskakanka’s next novel.