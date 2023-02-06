Book Review | The ex-boss of British intelligence goes nuts and chaos ensues in Mick Herron’s excellent spy novel

The grip only gets tighter in the fourth Jackson Lamb spy novel.

6.2. 20:00

Novel

Mick Herron: Spook Street. Jackson Lamb 4. Finland Ilkka Rekiaro. Crime Time. 391 pp.

Thriller writer by Mick Herron in the series of novels, you can see that his slow horses seem to reach a more and more full-bodied trot. Bone heads– part (in the original language Slow Horses) started the series has reached the fourth volume in Finnish, called Vakoojakatu.

The British writer has raised the rounds book after book, not with self-serving effects, but as surprises of thought and action. As in the previous parts, Herron directs a lot of attention to the mutual quarrels and daggers of the British intelligence branches.

The enemy is among us.

Elderly may be goofing off harmlessly, but if the goofing old man is the legendary ex-bosses of intelligence, the situation can become life-threatening. Mick Herron twists the setting into quite multifaceted puzzle situations.

Who owns the secrets of espionage? Will the individual remain silent until the end? What if your own interests and the interests of the kingdom are sometimes mixed up?

There are twisting threads in such landscapes: ancient deals devised by an old man, David Cartwright, and their possible connection to acts of terrorism in modern-day London. At the end of the Cold War, he has launched a covert operation that will inevitably emerge – and not as a leisurely memory of any tea party.

An uncontrollable threat is in the air. Mainly in Britain, but also in the French countryside.

In Vakoojakatu in general, the more private side of the characters is revealed more than the previous parts of the series. There’s enough physical scurrying, but with the digging of the underlying motifs, the novel series would commendably seem to be moving towards even more complex areas.

The personal gallery with Jackson Lambe remains almost the same, supplemented by the intoxicating Emma Flyte and the mystical J. K. Coe. Agents are also lost.

Herron’s sense of dialogue lasts the whole book. The new intelligence director sighs and almost protests a tough decision: “This is not right,” he says. A more seasoned subordinate argued back: “Perhaps not the right thing to do. But it’s the right decision.”

A lot is solved and remains unsolved. Vakoojakatu culminates in the reckoning of three professionals, where hidden truths fall like icicles from the eaves. Let everyone be careful not to fall on their own necks.

Jackson Lamb It’s a pleasure to wait for the future episodes of the series. It would be a pleasure to see a TV series based on books on free channels, where Gary Oldman is in the main role.