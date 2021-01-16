Book Review | The Darkest Moment of the Night novel is Michael Connellya at its best

In his novelty, Michael Connelly brings together two of his detective characters.

Novel

Michael Connelly: The Dark Sacred Night of the Night. Raimo Salminen, Finland. Gummerus. 454 s.

Former Los Angeles Times crime reporter Michael Connelly has been one of the best-known and most successful names in American suspense literature for a few decades. Connelly’s extensive production holds a lot of success, but also, of course, some weaker works. Overall, however, Connelly is a reliable, consistent, and fact-aware factor.

Connelly has mainly published books on forensic investigator Harry Bosch, but also on his brother-in-law, defense attorney Mickey Haller. A few years ago, Connelly started a new series of Hollywood police night shift forensic investigator René Ballard.

Connelly has a habit of bringing together people from different series at some point, and so Bosch and Ballard meet in the author’s novelty The darkest moment of the night.

Book is, in a way, a sequel to Connelly’s previous novel Bosch Two truths, where Harry Bosch, in disguise, met Elizabeth Clayton, who had become a drug addict. The murder of Elizabeth’s 15-year-old daughter, Daisy, was never investigated, and In the darkest moment of the night Bosch raises the case again.

Ballard bumps into Bosch after being surprised by this toning of Hollywood police case files. When Ballard finds out that Bosch was looking for information about Daisy Clayton’s murder, he offers his help to the legendary age-finder.

Thus, a stubborn veteran in his seventies, Bosch, and a Hawaiian-born female detective Ballard, pushed into an eternal night shift for a harassment allegation against her former supervisor, join forces.

In addition to Daisy’s case, Bosch is also investigating the murder of a gang boss 14 years ago in the service of San Fernando police.

Connelly has always been accurate in describing the methods of investigation, internal regulations, and bureaucracy of the American police. In his most recent novels, he has gone even further here, but still managed to avoid an explanation that goes too far.

Increasingly, Connelly’s books are police novels rather than detective stories, descriptions of police work and related ethical, legal, and practical issues.

His protagonists are righteous and honest, but that doesn’t mean he won’t include problems of police corruption and excessive use of force in his books as well. And in this story, Bosch also devotes himself to taking his emotions so much that there is a danger of slipping into the wrong side of the law.

Connelly’s books live in time, and the good thing is that Bosch is getting older with the books. From the first Bosch Tunnel rat is already a long way off To the darkest moment of the night.

Jos Connelly has occasionally stumbled upon, it has occasionally occurred in artificial-feeling endings, when the author has pursued the style of a riddle detective and tried to surprise the reader with an unpredictable guilt.

In the darkest moment of the night this is not the case. Ballard finds the culprit with his instincts, which feels natural in the frames of the story and Ballard’s character.

Novelty and its predecessor Two truths have been Connelly at its best.