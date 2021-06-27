Book Review | The collection of short stories by hit author Emma Cline depicts atrocities under the California sun

Emma Cline proves to be a style master with a collection of short stories that is a perfect summer reading.

Short stories.

Emma Cline: Daddy (Daddy). Finnish Kaijamari Sivill. Big Dipper. 216 s.

The young knee author Emma Cline (b. 1989) jumped to fame Charles Mansonin with a work drawing on cult murders Girls (2016).

The famous tragedy is an obvious temptation, but the novel is an accurate psychological depiction of a girlfriend rather than a massacre with blood work.

Also Cline’s latest work, a collection of short stories Daddy, is a stylish masterpiece. While the text, like its firstborn, is full of detail (certainly too much for some tastes), it leaves a fair amount of secrets beneath the surface.

Cline knows what readers are interested in. Los Angeles and its celebrities are the obsessions of our time and our Hollywood Olympos mountain with its white-toothed and tanned gods. We also thirst for their tragedies, adultery and detoxification treatments.

Cline paints accurate atmospheric images: the water surface of a swimming pool lined with fig and persimmon trees sparkles in the California sun. In delicious contrast, something really gloomy and neurotic is hidden in this idyllic world of possibilities.

While this is just the kind of reading novel that is wonderful to read on a hot sandy beach, there is depth in the work. The short stories sparingly reach for something essential about Americanism, individualism, and modern decay.

The short stories tell of people who, due to their inability, do not see their own faults. They do not understand the reasons for their accident, even if the reader can guess them.

Above all, Cline comprehensively explores the power, cruelty, and loneliness of men in the #metoon world. He does it freshly from the perspective of male narrators, in a way that is not simple or underlining.

In the opening short story a middle-aged family father expects his adult children to go home for Christmas. Everything is ordinary everyday, but the children have grown up as strangers. “Sometimes the children’s rudeness blocked John’s spirit.” Things have happened that are no longer talked about, but that appear on children’s faces as fear.

It is no coincidence that this text opens Daddybook. The short stories tell of a culture that suffers from paternal problems: the patriarchy’s self-sufficiency and feelings that are resolved through speechlessness and violence.

Mechanisms that predispose to exploitation are addressed without sacrificing women and girls. The short stories describe desperate ways to cope in a world where appearance and sex are currency.

Everything but black and white also deals with the fantasies of teenage girls. In a short story called Marion girls thirst for attention from an older man:

“A thirteen-year-old girl. We talked a lot about what that girl might have looked like, where Roman Polanski she felt how everything had happened… We imagined jealously what it would be like to be so wanted that a boyfriend would break the law. ”

Not for the reader most often tell what is the single tragedy or trauma that guides a person. We don’t get to know what the pampered rich boy did that got fired from school. We don’t get to know what happened between the screenwriter who was left on the drug hook and this wife. Words describe life around these turning points, dirty laundry and alienation.

Kaijamari Sivillin the translation smoothly conveys the distorted world of short stories and the much-talked-about silences of dialogues. The cover of the work makes the book a beautiful object and captures the sepia-colored atmosphere of the short stories.

