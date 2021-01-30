Book Review | The collection of essays The Time of Literature examines the problems of the present in literature

Teos Publishing House did a bold job in publishing Teemu Ikonen’s challenging collection of essays.

Nonfiction book

Teemu Ikonen: The Time of Literature. A serial dissertation on the problem of the present.

Work. 387 s.

Self the question is simple. How does modernity or the present determine literature – and vice versa? What connection ultimately binds them together? The answer to this seemingly innocent question is again anything but simple – at least if the yardstick holds a docent in general literature at the University of Helsinki. Teemu Ikosen (b. 1969) The time of literature.

Namely, the questioning leads him to look at the key theoretical boundary conditions or supposed specific features with which scholars have tried to define the nature of literature more generally.

Unfortunately, when viewed through the lens of this conceptual arsenal, the question of the connection between modernity and literature does not brighten, but rather blurs. Because During the literature reading is no easy task. You should set aside time properly if you want to have a constructive dialogue with the book.

The good thing is that Ikonen throws the spots. He is able to problematize the conventions, practices and grammar of literature. In this sense, the novelty serves as a personal introduction to the various philosophical models of explanation of literature and their fundamental problems.

Many people already understand the concept of the present, but Ikonen points out that the concept of the present is often used carelessly and vaguely, also in literature research.

Admittedly, the present is not an absolute measure of time preserved in the Paris Museum of Dimensions and Weights. Therefore, Ikonen wants to find out how “the concept of the present would be best understood so that it would make sense to look at the change in literature precisely from that point of view?” It is clear that all literature has been and is in its time contemporary literature, but not all contemporary literature is contemporary literature.

In the sense that the present is a distraction, it violates the standard of measuring time, especially in the literature. Ikonen emphasizes that contemporary literature rejects a common and indivisible conception of time – and thus also a purely linear and chronological narrative. He believes that the relationship of new literature to the present is determined by heterochronity, multi-time.

This revolution coincides with the 20th century, which can thus be considered the century of the birth of modern literature.

Icon uses the concept of contemporary literature in both a categorical and a valuative sense, although this division is not made explicitly. It’s a shame because the division between him would have clarified following his very obscure line of thought.

It is clear that writers in particular have used contemporary literature in a valuable way, as it has meant bringing literature to them into a new age, the modern age. It’s a battle cry. Detachment from the old.

No such raffling or simplistic explanation is easily swallowed up by Ikonen, because he thinks it is more meaningful to look at the contradictions and manifestations between the different conceptions of time in books read in contemporary literature. He believes that the concept of the present cannot be detached from the interaction of form and content in a work. He prefers to use the plural of the word concept.

It follows a paradoxical situation, because everything leads to everything and nothing leads to anything. The reader is a little confused about that.

In the collection of essays the range of examples highlighted is wide. Ikonen examines the problems of the present and more broadly of time, for example Osip Mandelstamin, Marcel Proustin, Virginia Woolfin, James Joycen, Gertrude Steinin, Jean-Paul Sartren, Ingeborg Bachmannin, Hans Magnus Enzensbergerin, Jorge Luis Borgesin, Philip K. Dickin and Thomas Pynchonin in works.

The different thing is how well Ikonen manages to open the works of these authors precisely from the perspective of the concept of the present. Perhaps what could be in common could be some more general tendency to see the position of literature differently. Simply put, that’s what makes them contemporary writers.

An exciting discovery is several Richard Straussin an Austrian known as the librettist of operas Hugo von Hofmannsthalin a prose work built on dialogue Ein Brief, One letter. According to Ikonen, it is a description of the breakdown of language, but it also shows Hofmannsthal’s fear that contemporary literature is losing its connection to what no longer seemed to resonate in this time. For the author meant the past. In fact, Hofmannsthal’s text thus emphasizes the potential multi-time nature of literature, Ikonen writes.

A small mosquito-sized thing. Ikonen systematically uses the adverb of time in his time when talking about the past, even if the more correct form was in his time. In time, it points to the future. A beauty flaw because the theme of the essay collection is time, temporality.

Absolutely it is glorious that Teos dare to act boldly in these times by publishing a demanding collection of essays that drills into the way literature defines the world and the way the world defines literature.

Thank you for that.

Instead, it is not clear to whom the book is ultimately intended: for literary scholars or for ordinary literature-loving readers.

Namely, it may become a kind of threshold for Teemu Ikonen to load his text with such high-octane fuel that compression resistance is already more than necessary for many.