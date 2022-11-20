Book Review | The Collected Poems of T. S. Eliot shows the relevance of the elitist and misogynistic but funny and intelligent poet

Kootut runot translated by Juha Silvo also shows the poet’s contradictions.

Poems

T. S. Eliot: The Collected Poems. Finnish Juha Silvo. WSOY. 338 pp.

“Why so to publish Eliot, this kind of Eliot, an absolutely thoroughly researched Eliot?”

That’s how you ask Juha Silvo translated into Finnish by T. S. Eliot Collected poems – in the preface to the collection. Before that, he described the poet as “neurotic, intolerant, anti-Semitic, elitist, misogynistic, arrogant”, but also “funny, intelligent and the wisest.”

Eliot is indeed a contradictory character. He is considered to be perhaps the most important reformer of 20th-century poetry, who was a role model for both radical beat poets and representatives of Finnish modernism. On the other hand, according to his own words, he was “literally a classicist, politically a royalist and religiously an Anglo-Catholic”.

In his poems, you can find reflection on time and existence, satirical social criticism as well as cleverly rhymed cat poems. And there are glimpses here and there of moralism, aggression towards women and macabre Jewish characters.

Silvo refers in his response to his own personal experience, to how at the time he recognized in the poems a certain neurotic suffering, a struggle with the “friction of his self”.

There are also more general reasons why Eliot can be considered topical.

The picture of Eliot has taken on many new shades with the publications of recent years. The 2015 critical edition included many previously unpublished poems. In 2020, researchers finally got to know more than a thousand letters that he wrote during his life For Emily Haleto his idealized long-distance lover.

This year again, a hundred years have passed since Eliot’s most important poem A wasteland was published. In honor of the anniversary, numerous events have been organized, now in the light of new information and the cultural situation.

In a recent discussion on Mainio’s literary website Literary Hub, four poets and researchers of the new generation reflect on Eliot’s topicality. Pay attention to, for example A wasteland -the collage-like technique of the poem, where different language registers and circles of life are bumped into each other as if anticipating the information chaos of the internet.

It is precisely the collage-like, multi-subjective nature that comes out more clearly than before in Silvo’s new Finnish translation. The London of jazz, waste and smog is accompanied by myths of high culture. Against the colloquial language of the streets, the archaic sublimity also stands out even more clearly.

American a scholar of poetry of Jahan Ramazan according to the poem’s multilingualism and references to the Indian tradition have helped many non-Western poets to consider themselves part of the global poetry field.

Ramazani also refers to the climate crisis. For contemporary readers, the poem described a Europe ravaged by the World War and the Spanish flu. Today, the poem’s references to drought and barrenness have taken on uncomfortably literal meanings as the climate warms, streams dry up and crops run out.

Someone may consider this way of reading anachronistic, but it corresponds well to how Eliot himself saw the importance of tradition in poetry: each generation reads classic texts from the starting points of its own time.

Everyone can also feel with their tongue if Silvo is back Lauri Viljanen to the 1949 title A wasteland better solution than Markus Jääskeläinen a fresh translation Wasteland. “Waste land” is of course literally idle, unnecessary land, but in the poem it is also a spiritual space littered with waste, abandoned and deserted.

New versions get many other Eliot classics like J. A song about love by Alfred Prufrock, Hollow men and Ash Wednesday. Silvo’s translation Of four quartets appeared already in 2007, it has only been slightly corrected for this institution.

The collected poems include about forty previously untranslated poems. Most of these are short stanzas intended as a joke, some even titled with a name Finger exercises. Laajin is impressive in its biblicalness, ten parts Rock-description voice choruses, which Eliot wrote on behalf of an ecclesiastical foundation.

Silvo has also translated these with piety, respecting the rhythm, rhyming and chords of the poems as much as possible.

The collection does not offer new great poems – Eliot’s central production is limited – but the short ones also enrich our picture of him. The early poems often have an atmosphere of French symbolism, while the later short poems often contain a real dose of mischief.

From the Cats musical familiar cat poems can now join the rest of the production under the name O. Possum’s work about cats in action – four years ago Jaakko Ylijuonikas translated them by name Compass dictionary of cat language.

The unfinished draft of the play is also exciting Sweeney’s Strugglewhose deliberately banal dialogue foreshadows post-war theater of the absurd.

In his final essay, Silvo offers a couple of samples of Eliot’s unpublished poems, for example Death of Saint Narcissus stands up well to comparison with published ones.

The references in the book do not aim for comprehensiveness, but offer interesting pieces of information. In his final essay, Silvo emphasizes perhaps too much the autobiographical features of the poems, which stand out even more clearly in the light of the now published letters.

So why? publish Eliot? The question apparently also puzzled the publisher, because it took ten years from the first Finnish version of the collection before WSOY published them.

Glad you posted it. As often as Eliot has been translated, the collection at hand now gathers all the poems published during his lifetime in one cover, in clear, bright versions that speak to today’s readers.

If only our big publishers had more cultural will to also publish newer translated poetry.

The author is a professor of literature at the University of Oulu.