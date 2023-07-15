Book review | The Canadian author star wrote a ghostly novel about financial crisis and self-deception

The author’s novel, which rose to fame due to the corona pandemic, once again explores the collective crisis.

Novel

Emily St. John Mandel: The Glass Hotel. Finland. Aleksi Milonoff. 321 pp.

You know man, when does he step on the side of evil? Is it possible to know and not know at the same time?

Canadian bestselling author by Emily St. John Mandel The fifth novel Glass hotel deals with the catastrophe of collective self-deception. It is the author’s first novel in years, but it was published in the same year as his previous work Station 11 became a huge hit due to world events.

With the work, the author gained the reputation of an oracle. The novel is about an extremely deadly viral pandemic that causes the collapse of civilization. Station 11 appeared six years before the outbreak of the covid-19 disease. The work was also made into a miniseries of the same name for HBO in 2021.

In the glass hotel is much the same as the author’s breakthrough work. It again has a connection to reality, but instead of predicting, it looks to the past, to the financial crisis of 2008.

The novel, published in Finnish this summer in the series of the Tamme kelta library, once again throws before the reader a network of human destinies, which finally intertwine. This time, there is a pyramid scheme in the eye of the tornado that twists the characters.

To some extent, the events between the novels are also set in the same universe. The comic artist Miranda, known from the previous novel, works for a shipping company and investigates the fate of a woman who disappeared from a cargo ship.

The novel begins with this woman falling into the sea.

“ Mandel creates an eerie atmosphere in the novel with minimal gestures.

In the work follows a large number of characters whose story jumps in different time levels between 1994 and 2018. The central character is a young woman named Vincent. He works as a bartender in a remote luxury hotel on Vancouver Island, which can only be reached by boat. His distant brother Paul also works as a cleaner in the same hotel, and is hiding from the world because of a fatal mistake he made.

One day, the owner of the place, the head of an investment company and millionaire Jonathan Alkaitis steps up to the bar counter. She sets her sights on Vincent, who has a rare talent: he is a social chameleon. It is his ticket to the rich widower’s “money kingdom”, a world where money is not a concern, but everything still has a price.

But the couple’s meeting is overshadowed by something ominous. Earlier on the same day, the hotel’s staff and guests were shocked by a grim sight: someone had written a threatening message on the hotel’s glass wall.

Mandel creates an eerie atmosphere in the novel.

In the world after the economic disaster, there is the same corner as Station 11 -in the novel, whose events also hover threateningly in an undefined future. There are homes abandoned due to insolvency, cargo ships floating empty and a hotel deserted of guests. The dead come back to haunt and the shadow reality shows alternative outcomes that only emphasize the irreversibility of what happened.

“ At what point does a person know that he has crossed the line between good and evil?

The theme revolves around self-deception. The novel is interested in at what point does a person know that he has crossed the line between good and evil? At the same time, can he, as it were, not know?

When the paper shredders sing and the employees of the investment company run away from the authorities and angry investors after the pyramid scam is revealed, those responsible try to come to terms with their guilt:

“- – many of us had thought a lot about that dichotomy, that you can know and not know at the same time, be honest and dishonest, that you know you are not a good person but still try to be a good person on the edges of your evil.”

In these sections, the third-person singular omniscient narrator becomes the subjective I and we. It’s the sound of collective guilt, of regret.

In the glass hotel people exploit each other, but their choices are not presented cynically or morally condemned. They are weak in a human way and part of the greedy machinery of late capitalism.

It is a treatise on the relationship between the individual and the community, somewhat in the same way as José Saramago in novels. Of course, the style is more realistic and less experimental.

It really is it’s phenomenal how Mandel manages to keep so many intersecting human destinies at different time levels at the level of structure and in such a way that the plot is easy to follow. The work would also not have suffered from cutting out the characters. But maybe the story of some of them will continue in future novels. What about Annika, for example, with her enchanting voice, whom Paul falls in love with?

Aleksi Milonoff the Finnish again perfectly captures the powerful atmosphere of the novel. A couple of careless mistakes have remained in the edition, when the character named Oskar is sometimes written as “Oscar”.