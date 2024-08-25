Book review | The brilliance of these women was overshadowed by their famous spouses

25.8. 17:00

Moona Laakso: Women who are looking for a great fire. Zeal. 240 p.

Them there are nine: women whose biography Moona Valley deepens in his book Women who are looking for a big fire. Laakso finds that the factor that unites women is often being overshadowed by a brilliant and well-known spouse, at least so that the full brilliance and potential of women has remained hidden from the world.

That’s why Laakso calls them shady.

The term and the title of the book immediately make me think of “night women” whose lives Mia Kankimäki thoroughly explored in his popular book The women I think about at night (Otava, 2018).

With Kankimäki, the reader can travel to both Kyoto and Florence, following the life path of the artists, explorers and eccentrics he considers his role models.

The journalist Laakso, who previously wrote two non-fiction books, acquired her own writing nest in her hometown of Järvenpää, where she reflects on her own need to write and the conditions of women’s life before and now.

In Järvenpää also lived one of the “shadow people”, Saimi Järnefelt (born Swan 1867–1944), who left her promising acting career after marrying her famous artist husband Eero Järnefeltin with.

Suviranta, Saimi and Eero Järnefelt’s long-term home is close to Laakso’s second apartment. There, a bird appears behind the window, then another. They “peek in and look like they’re hugging each other. Then they go away. Maybe they are Saimi and Eero, watching over their home,” Laakso writes.

In Säynätsalo, he experiences cold shivers and movement while looking at the architect Elissa Aalton (real name Elsa Mäkiniemi, 1922–1994) describes: “I think that Elissa’s ghost just visited me.”

Such a mystical search for a connection may seem burdensome to some potential readers. But the book also rewards.

Elissa Aalto was a talented architect who dedicated herself to nurturing her husband’s life’s work.

The valley is has done his homework and is backgrounding and resetting his reflective mini-biographies.

In addition to those mentioned in more detail here, we will tell you Alvar Aalton from the first spouse, an architect Only from Aaltocomposer Leevi Madetojan and a poet Eino Leinon a writer who lived in between Hilja Onerva Lehtinen, Kirsti from Gallen-Kallelain front of which stood the great father, not the spouse (“I didn’t find myself”, Kirsi wrote as death approached) and Tove Jansson’s from life partner to artist Tuulikki from Pietilä.

According to this, the author already defends choosing this, because the union was rarely equal and Pietilä did not want publicity. The section is the last of the book and balances the more grim stories.

The artist Tuulikki Pietilä was photographed at his exhibition in 1958.

Artist Helmi Vartiainen (1888–1920) or “Mirri” is the most difficult piece for Laakso, because he remains completely silent, mute. A furious artist of a tragic life Tyko Sallinen who lived as a spouse Vartiainen if who is the woman of the shadows.

Sallinen addressed his wife not only as Mirri but also as a cow and deprived her of her children.

Vartiainen’s own art studies were left unfinished, the work has disappeared. Painted at the end of life Self portrait (1919) deservedly comes to the fore.

There is no picture appendix in the book.

“ What is left when there is no correspondence, diaries or living relatives to investigate?

Written ones in addition to the sources, Laakso has supplemented the biographies of some women with their own interviews. So is an artist, for example Greta Hällfors-Sipilän where the picture is specified in the interview with this spouse’s relative.

Hällfors-Sipilä (1899–1974) was a brilliant avant-gardist, a strong influence on his spouse Sulo Sipilän side by side, but still Sulho was the one who was brought up in time. Sulho also made a career at sea, and Greta was stuck missing. Creativity needs solitude, but for Greta solitude was a prison, Laakso writes.

Hällfors-Sipilä’s mental health deteriorated and he ended up in the Kellokoski hospital for years, because a new home could not be found even after he recovered. Hällfors-Sipilä, who died of uterine cancer, painted until the end of her life.

The couple left their paintings unsigned. Posthumously, the couple’s works have been studied in more detail, and the authorship of some of the presumed joint works is indeed leaning towards Greta.

Talented singer and musician, writer and painter Majsi Salokivi (born Mattsson, 1888–1953) would have been successful if she had not kept her husband, the artist Santeri Salokivä more talented, Laakso states. Salokivi is probably the least known of the women in the book. Laakso completes his picture by reading letters at Åbo Akademi.

With the letters, a question arises that is still present today: what is left when there is no correspondence, diaries or living relatives to study.

Many people record all the time in their lives on social media, but that picture is self-selected, cherished and edited. Only one side is true, if even that.

On the other hand, even letters and diaries are always only a selected part of the truth and leave room for interpretation. Laakso makes them in many directions by freely associating and thinking.