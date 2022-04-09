Book Review | The brave utopia of the Finlandia winner describes a world where man is not a selfish animal

In her works, Siiri Enoranta often deals with big, social issues intertwined with fairy-tale narration. The Daughters of the World is Enoranta’s tenth novel.

Dystopia reports has been served so frequently in literature, films, and series that they have inevitably become bored.

And now that the threats presented in dystopias are getting closer to our own daily lives, there is a need for utopias. Utopian literature, of course, has a long tradition Platonic From the state (c. 370 BC) and Thomas Moren Utopia (1516), however, the narration of an idealistic, perfect world is often left at the foot of threatening.

Because Siiri Enoranta World daughters it is so refreshing: the novel shows how to believe in a person, over and over again.

Is year 2130 and there are five girls, about 18 years old: Lise-Lotte, Kaia, Ritva, Joselina and Zerinda. They come from different starting points and are very different in nature when they meet at a solitary Sopusointu camp and ally after an attack by a machine insect.

Each of the girls tells the story in turn, in their own chapters with their own voice. Already through the language and narrative solutions used by Enoranta, the personality and background of each are drawn in front of the reader, while the adventure progresses.

Lise-Lotte’s parents have died in the grip of a new pandemic, but she is open, happy and sensitive. Joselina, who lost her brother in an insect attack, is analytical and thirsty; Kaia closed; younger Ritva insecure rebel. Zerinda’s thoughts and actions are guided by her forcibly implanted ancestor, through whom she lives the time leading up to the Collapse.

The world is expired more than a hundred years ago, and a new one called the World Home has emerged from its ruins.

In the new world, there is no actual work and no one owns anything, but everyone does something, helps each other and gives each other what they need: food, clothes, an apartment. No one is superior to others, the environment is also recovering.

Lise-Lotte, Joseline, and at least some of Kaia come from this world, while Ritva and Zerinda have arrived from the neighboring Saarland, where capitalism, war, and violence are still rampant.

Ritva and Zerinda, who have been brainwashed at home, are skeptical about the beginning of the new world, and through them the activities and history of the World House are conveniently opened to the reader – albeit in places using unnecessarily strong iron wire.

World daughters is Enoranta ‘s tenth novel, and big social questions can also be found in previous works. In the previous novel In the summer storm (2020) focused on inequality in society, and sexuality and gender identity have been present Summer storm In addition also In the curse of the thousand dead and Fragile, sharp glass in the novel.

World daughters In an ideal world, sex, sexuality, and sex are self-evident. Joseline was named Josef at birth, but found out early on that she was a girl. Lise-Lotte, on the other hand, enjoys having sex, a lot and with many. When Ritva, who comes from a different, old-fashioned (our modern) culture, calls her a slut, Lise-Lotte just rejoices:

” So a slut is a person who likes to have sex? ‘ Lise-Lotte asked. [- -] It said it when it would be just a happy thing. And it wasn’t chillingly smart but unfairly simple, and yet I didn’t know what to say. ‘Yes, in that case you’re absolutely right, I’m a slut!’ it declared joy. ”

The strongest however, the undertone and starting point for the whole novel is the friendship between the girls. Through the emphasis on different personalities, Enoranta shows how we all basically have similar needs: to be seen and heard, to get support from others – but also to get support and help others.

Man is not a selfish animal, Siiri Enoranta World daughters signal. The idealism of the novel is delightfully open and shameless, aware of the pitfalls of preaching and rushing towards them with joyful laughter.

Siiri Enoranta The curse of the millennial won the Finnish Children’s and Young People’s Literature 2018 and Fragile, sharp glass Topelius Award 2015. Summer storm was nominated for the Finlandia Prize for Children’s and Young People’s Literature 2020 and 2021 for the Nordic Council Children’s and Young People’s Literature Prize.

Enoranta has also received the City of Tampere Literature Prize three times for its works and has been nominated for various prizes numerous times.

There will certainly be enough nominations and attention as well For world daughtersa bold utopia that one would hope to end up in the hands of decision makers all over the world.

