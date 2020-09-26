Book Review | The boy challenged his father’s ideas and stumbled hard from the left – Mauri and Hannes Ryömä’s double biography shows fascinating contradictions

The younger crawler sat almost non-stop in prison for five years, long isolated.

Kalevi Kalemaa: Separated by History. The story of Hannes & Mauri Ryömä. Zeal. 475 s.

in Finland there is families and families where policy-making has followed from generation to generation – and a legacy of more or less the same idea has followed. There are these Kekkosia, Kuusinen, Tuomioja, Pasasia, Rihtniemi, Vennamoita…

They deviate sharply from the usual family transition Hannes Ryömä (1878–1939) and Mauri Ryömä (1911–1958), father and son. Both did belong to the left, but to its very opposite sites.

Where Hannes Ryömä settled as a Tannerian Social Democrat, Mauri Ryömä diverged as far to the left as was conceivable in the 1930s. Since then.

Author Kalevi Kalemaa (b. 1941) records Separated by history in his work Father and Son-Ryömä’s life and activities, their mutual contradictions.

Both were doctors by profession, but the book focuses on political issues. Not only is Hannes’ path to the November socialist reflected, but also Muri’s transition from a Bolshevik to a communist idealizing October.

“A Great Story of the Father’s Rebellion,” snatches the back cover text, but the book also shows the duo’s drive to get closer together — to the end.

Cooperatives in the yard of Elannon Backas manor in 1918. Hannes Ryömä (left), Lauri af Heurlin, Erland Aarnio, directors of the Elanto dairy movement AT and JW Keto. – Book illustrations.­

Although the intervals matured very bad, mutual correspondence flashed in their correspondence. And in his funeral address in 1939, the boy remembered his father’s political career with respect.

Kalemaa is not written as a researcher, but the work is based on archives, interviews and research data. There are no direct source references, just a list of sources.

Peasant boy Hannes Ryömä joined the SDP in 1905. The parents of the academic socialists were usually engineers, lecturers and priests, but it is significant that O. W. Kuusisen the father was a village tailor and Väinö Tanner brakes. It was these two proletarian sons – Kuusinen in Moscow, Tanner in Helsinki – who became leaders of hostile left-wing camps.

Hannes Ryömä became a cooperative reformer, but when he was young he took a radical stance. He drifted against his father and family, as did Mauri Ryömä later against him himself.

Then, when Hannes Ryömä sat as a minister and editor-in-chief of the Finnish Social Democrat in the 1920s, he was already Tanner’s solid side support. But in the wake of the Civil War, they competed for a while for the SDP.

“Crawl was a realist, Tanner an absolute materialist as well,” Kalemaa compares. “For Tanner, life and politics were economics. Ryömä was a practical politician like Tanner, but he was also interested in literature and theater, for example. ”

Tanner did not improvise in politics, Crawl sometimes.

Medical Board As CEO, Ryömä created the basic conditions for public health. Following the ideas of the time, he also strictly enforced the racial sterilization law, which was approved by Parliament in the 144s and 14th centuries in the spring of 1935. Kalemaa draws the process sharply.

Between 1935 and 1970, 57,000 people in Finland were sterilized, 11,000 of them by force.

Mauri Ryömää has settled his father more closely in studies. Even if the work contains only a little new, it summarizes his personality and political portrait. There is a picture of a strange man, a politician recommended and thrown into extremes, let alone flexible scholasticism.

“An independent, honest fanatic, but not a fisherman of interests,” as Ryömä’s fellow student, professor Erkki Jääkeri has crystallized.

Elvi Sinervo and Mauri Ryömä in 1950.­

Kalemaa expertly describes the left-wing intelligence of the 1930s. He reiterates the importance of the group in the “memories, even studies,” of the previously idealized, but leaves it as an unspecified swipe. Crawl, Sinervon and Shield the relationships of family dynasties are deliciously illuminated by Kalemaa.

Mauri Ryömä’s craziest brainstorming was the Winter War indictment to Tanner, the most brutal mass action between the Finnish-Soviet friendship society during the armistice, and the most desperate act of suicide attempt as a prisoner of the Continuation War.

He waded almost non-stop for five years, long periods in solitary confinement.

After the war time was enriched by three children wife Elvi Sinervon with, more closely, Creep still drew a passion for politics, to revolutionize the world.

Mauri Ryömä nurtured many misconceptions and made political faults, but culminated his work in a company rooted in Stalinist customs from the Communist Party in 1956. Here, too, he still suffered a defeat, but his aspiration remained a strong political will. Creep died in a car accident in the fall of 1958.

Separated by history Hannes and Mauri Ryömä’s structure and meaning. Two lives, deep visionary grooves, threads connecting them.