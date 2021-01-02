Book Review | The book, published decades ago, is one of the most special books in Western philosophy – now it has been published in Finnish, and this is what “internal experience” is all about.

Culture|Book review

Georges Bataille’s Inner Experience is one of the most special works of Western philosophy. The classic of 20th century philosophy has also influenced art.

Philosophy Georges Bataille: Internal Experience (L’expérience intérieure). Finnish Viljami Hukka and Anna Nurminen. Gaudeamus. 278 s. “Internal by experience I mean what is commonly called a mystical experience. ” With these words begins one of the most peculiar works of Western philosophy, Georges Bataillen published in 1943 Internal experience. It was published in Finnish in the autumn.

