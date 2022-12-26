Book Review | The bicycle is a deliberately marginalized thing that has defied the odds to make a comeback

JP Pulkkinen’s essays tell not only about the mental landscape of the writer who has been cycling for almost 60 years, but also about the complicated relationship between the bicycle and society.

Essays

J. P. Pulkkinen: The perfect invention. Bicycle essays. Work. 217 pp.

You are moving conveniently from one place to another, driving is fun and versatile, contact with the environment is maintained. The spring wind caresses the face. Fitness increases. You don’t use fossil fuels or that noise pollution.

Sometimes it’s hard for me to understand the negative feelings that cycling evokes in fellow athletes. So it is extremely easy to sign J.P. Pulkkinen bicycle essay book title A perfect inventionalthough I hardly even ride a bike at the moment.

I’m trapped. The critic should be a little careful about the enthusiasm that prevails even before the book has been opened.

Passionately however, as a cycling enthusiast, author Pulkkinen also makes it a little easier to understand those who hate cycling.

The superiority of the bicycle, which seems self-evident in my own paintings, turns into a messy tangle when society is brought into the equation. Chains drip in the Christmas sleet in the middle of busy car traffic.

My argument can easily be misunderstood, and the public debate about cycling also lives on from misunderstandings, so let’s get more specific. The author of the book does not arouse disgust towards himself or other cyclists, on the contrary. The work doesn’t care about snobbery or blatant arrogance in relation to the car-loving population.

Instead, Pulkkinen focuses on big lines, from the early twilight of cycling to the community politics of recent decades.

Pulkkinen manages to weave into his personal cycling experiences from the 1960s so much information about traffic policy lines and dreams and attitudes about cycling that an overall picture of the history of the bicycle begins to take shape.

The author has been writing popular scripts Politics-Finland and Sports Finland -documentary series, and based on the material of the book, it would be very possible to create a spin-off “Polkupyöra-Suomi” focusing on both politics and sports.

When cycling has learned, the skill is never forgotten, this is probably the truest of the clichés. It seems that the saying applies not only to individuals but also to societies.

For those who learned to ride a bike as a child, the experience of freedom remains in their minds throughout their lives, and when the conditions are right, they want to get back on the bike. Pulkkinen talks about his four-kilometer bike ride in Vantaa at the age of six like landing on the moon:

“I was on my bike, I pedaled my hesitation and timidity and arrived at the barbershop, which was on the outer border of the known world.”

in the 1960’s the prevailing thought was that cycling as an inefficient way of moving is inevitably receding into history. An example for traffic planning was sought from the United States.

An influential architect in Turku, still known as a car city Olavi Laisaaren records An efficient city (1962) Pulkkinen quotes: “In America, bicycles are seen only as children’s toys, and they do not pose any traffic issue.”

The trend has left a visible mark on transport policy. When the major lines of movement have been shaped in this country, it has been quite reasonable to assume that soon almost no one will ride a bike.

The bicycle is a deliberately and carefully marginalized thing that has defied the odds to come back, and on the verge of an eco-catastrophe, even asserting its own moral superiority.

In his leotards singy commuters with Oura rings are annoying because they break a great 20th century convention: the modern person is the one who drives the new car.

Motorists, for whom the cities and highways were built and who were promised their eternal dominion, despite the huge space they occupy, feel that they are driving on a siding. The king’s worries are bigger than the subjects.

However, Pulkkinen’s meritorious book does not stop at the traffic culture war, but treads lightly to wider horizons. The author reminds us that by far the majority of trips taken by bicycle are weekday jaunts of less than five kilometers.

Regardless of traffic policy and culture, there have always been those who habitually hop on a bike for a shopping trip. If “cyclist” is an identity, and even a political one, perhaps it fits the average bicycle user as well as “frying pan” fits the owners of that tool.

Pulkkinen finds from a western Butch Cassidy & the Sundance Kid (1969) of a deliberate discord, the arrival of which also means the end of the Wild West:

“The assistant lifts a bicycle, the means of transportation of the future, onto the podium. The horse is dead. This device speaks for itself.”

The bicycle is perfect precisely because it needs no advocates. Well-written essays on the subject are still a great pleasure.