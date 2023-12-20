Book review | The Bible has been tampered with several times over the years, and some have had their reasons for it

Nonfiction book

Ville Mäkipelto & Paavo Huotari: Censored – The silent history of changes in the Bible. Big Dipper. 225 pp.

Like Luke's Gospel we know very well from the text called the Christmas Gospel at the beginning, Jesus was born one night in Bethlehem, his mother Mary swaddled the newborn baby and covered him in the animal feeding trough or manger, as there was no place for them in the inn.

Although Biblical the gospels are not historical writing but rather a religious declaration, the historicity of Jesus still cannot be denied. There is other historically significant evidence for that than The New Testament the gospels – and it is quite difficult to explain the origin of the gospel tradition without any connection to a person who actually lived.

But who exactly was this Christmas birthday hero? Son of God? A God in disguise who took human form? A charming preacher whom his followers later came to regard as a deity?

In Christian the conflicting idea of ​​Jesus as both God and man at the same time became established in the church very early on.

According to the dogma called the doctrine of two natures, Jesus was the ever-existing God, who at a certain historical moment (one night long ago in the small town of Bethlehem) incarnated, i.e. embodied as a real human being without losing his divine nature.

A religious dogma like the doctrine of two natures arose over time, and it was backed by various doctrinal handwringing. Finally, the doctrine of two natures was hammered into Christian catechisms at the Council of Chalcedon in 451.

Those who lost the vote were branded as heretics for the rest of their lives.

I learned formation there were of course different concepts behind what Biblical the texts said about Jesus.

Suddenly, you would think that such a central issue would prevail Biblical clear consensus in the writings, but it does not prevail. And that's not all, those writings have also been tampered with.

This side of tampering is highlighted in an interesting way Ville Mäkipelton and Paavo Huotarin nonfiction book Censored. The silent history of Bible changes. Bible scholars of the younger generation open a method of biblical study called textual criticism, in which they compare Biblical different manuscripts of the texts.

Books of the Bible were born long before the time of books like today. They were written on parchment scrolls made from animal skin or papyrus made from reeds.

The writings spread to readers as handwritten copies of copies, with differences between them, sometimes significant. Some of the differences can be explained by the mistakes of the copyist, but some of the changes were made by scribes and copyists on purpose. Sometimes they wanted to clarify unclear sentences or ideas, other times they wanted to correct concepts in the text.

As affairs stand Biblical about six thousand different manuscript versions of the texts are known. With the help of textual criticism, biblical scholars try to find the original form of the text as much as possible and explain what the differences between the different versions could be.

In some The New Testament the texts present the idea that Jesus was not born as God's son from the beginning, but that God adopted him as his own only later, either in baptism or in resurrection.

When the concept of Jesus' divinity and God's birth as a man in Bethlehem began to be established, text modifications supporting this concept also began to appear in different manuscript versions, especially in the texts about Jesus' baptism, from which one could get the idea that God would have chosen Jesus as his son only in that context.

The scribes had therefore tried to harmonize the texts to better correspond to prevailing concepts.

In the processing of Mäkipelto and Huotar From the Bible is starting to become an even more interesting collection of writings. When, instead of one authorized text, we have a huge number of different versions, each of which has its own flavor of the container, the Big Book begins to gain a new kind of depth. The human and the divine intertwine in it, as in the doctrine of two natures.

Hill field and Huotari present Biblical editing history of texts quite quickly.

At some points, you could accuse them of clichéd titling, starting with the book's title and subtitle. In the early text edits, it wasn't about actual censorship, and no Biblical not much has been said about text changes either.

Those studying theology at the university get to know textual criticism no later than the third week of the first year of study. Those of us who started our studies forty years ago already got to know it in the entrance exam book, Heikki Räisänen In biblical knowledge.

The first text-critical The New Testament edition appeared at the end of the 19th century. Every single priest and almost every religious teacher has a blue-covered “Nestle-Aland”, i.e. named after its editors, in Greek New Testamentwhose basic text is the earliest one concluded by researchers who have compared thousands of different manuscript versions The New Testament text version. Deviating ways of reading are noted in the book's footnotes.

“Nestle-Alandia” has been updated as the research progresses, the latest edition is serial number 28.

Hill field and Huotari are not exclusive Biblical in textual criticism, but they also broaden their perspective Biblical principles related to translation, Biblical to the creation of the collection as well Biblical to the history of interpretation: for example, to how the question of the position of women In the Bible should be approached or what should be taken into account when Biblical the writings are mirrored in the sexual ethics of this time.

The whole book is launched Päivi Räsänen about a trial in which a member of parliament accused of incitement against a people's group enters the courthouse wearing a zippered leather jacket Holy Bible under his arm. Räsänen had been charged for a tweet in which he quoted the apostle Paul's two-thousand-year-old words about men who have “given up the natural connection with women and have ignited a lust for each other”.

The charge was dismissed.

Mäkipelto and Huotari do not comment on Räsänen's case. They are filming for the courthouse With Bibles bootstrap Räsä, rather as an example of how topical the opus is Holy Bible still is. Of course, they pay attention to how open to interpretation those few are Biblical texts that take a stand on same-sex sex.

The most telling in the book what gave me was its postscript, where the authors explain the development of their own biblical view.

Mäkipelto and Huotari both grew up in a Pentecostal home and adopted a very conservative and tight-knit way of thinking in their childhood To the Bible. Researching the human history of sacred texts has been an obviously liberating experience for them.

Argumentation ad hominem that is, appealing to who is speaking is usually considered a fallacy of reasoning, but sometimes, as in this case, reading the text as pierced by the authors' own experiences and personal histories brings new depth to it.

The author is a non-fiction writer and a sailor pastor in the Benelux countries.