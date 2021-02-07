Book Review | The best thing about Tuomas Niskakangas’ debut novel is its basis based on economic facts

Journalist Tuomas Niskakangas is starting a promising career as a thriller. In his debut novel, he imagines a frightening prospect: Finland is on the verge of a revolution.

Novel

Tuomas Niskakangas: Roihu. Big Dipper. 532 p. Also available as audiobook.

International thrillers Among the Finnish authors who write now is Helsingin Sanomat, who works as a journalist for finance and politics Tuomas Niskakangas (b. 1980). His debut book Blaze although it is located almost entirely in Finland and deals with Finnish affairs, the scale of the novel fills the mold of an international thriller.

Blaze will be located in Finland in the near future, and the events it describes are imaginative. Or maybe not anyway. It doesn’t take much fantasy to understand that the basic situation of the novel depicted by Niskakangas is already a full reality in Western countries.

It is about the constant and accelerating internal dichotomy of nations, the growing income inequality that makes some ever richer and others increasingly poorer. Tensions between social classes are growing, as are among the disadvantaged and governments, which are seen as advocating for the rich.

There is real power considers Guild, a group of Finnish capital-rich capitalists, to have nominated Leo Koski, a young Coalition politician, as the puppet prime minister. The guild dictates Kosken’s solutions, and it is also ready to secure the class that owns the illegal ones.

But the counterforce is on the rise. The Finnish left has united into a left movement led by the charismatic Emma Erola. Together with his mysterious supporter, Erola is planning a revolution, after which a new kind of socialism would be created in Finland, made possible by the processing of artificial intelligence and data.

The arson of a young cleaning lady ignites the supporters of the left in a rage and creates a favorable basis for the revolution. But does Emma’s mystery supporter have her own cow in the ditch and who is the Peregrino hiding behind the right circles, hidden behind a hidden phone tone and pseudonym?

On a large scale despite the neckline manages to keep the story together all the time.

The best thing about the novel is its basis based on economic facts. Also interesting is the question of whether previously failed socialism could be made to work with new technology. Or would things really escalate so that the old juxtaposition of the right and the left could return even stronger.

Roihun thriller material is more conventional stuff. While the story goes smoothly, it doesn’t really create the necessary excitement.

The old gig, on the other hand, feels like hiding anonymous backworms behind pseudonyms. Although the revelation of Peregrino is articulated Roihun at the end of Niskakangas’ rather illusory view of society: the renunciation of the old power is tenacious, and the former stills always seek to return.

Many thrillers burdens the cardboardity of the persons, but Tuomas Niskakangas manages to avoid this by creating sufficient background and character traits for the main characters. Only one of them swells at the end as a caricature.

Blaze is a debut thriller, and as such may not yet be completely honed. But it is good to continue this when the management of the whole is already in the glove.

The Helsingin Sanomat award for the best debut work of the year will be presented in November.