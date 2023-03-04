Book Review | The beginning of Finland as part of Russia was not as dark as has been claimed, says a leading researcher of the era

Not “state night” but “state morning”, docent Kristiina Kalleinen testifies from the beginning of the Grand Duchy.

Nonfiction book

Kristiina Kalleinen: State morning time. Grand Duchy of Finland 1809—1863. Gaudeamus. 352 pp.

The facts recognition is, as is known, the beginning of wisdom. One of the facts is that the history of Finland largely reflects the history of Sweden and Russia.

Our country’s development into its own nation and independent state, surviving through two world wars and under the shadow of the Soviet Union, joining the EU and NATO – none of these stages can be fully understood if you do not always take into account what happened simultaneously in our country’s relations with the former mother countries.

This point of view is creditably applied by the docent Kristina Kalleinen in his work State morning time, which could be characterized as a new synthesis of Finland’s early beginnings as a Russian grand duchy. As the leading researcher of the era, Kalleinen also gives plenty of room for other researchers’ interpretations of Finland’s development in the 19th century, which of course increases the value of the work.

19th century the first half of the year was called Valtioyö in a dismissive tone in domestic historiography for a long time. In the years 1809–1863, the Russian emperors never once agreed to convene the Finnish Constituent Assembly, so social conditions had to be developed a lot with the help of decrees and regulations.

This was admittedly inconvenient, because the Finns, due to their Swedish form of society, were used to legislative reforms and order.

However, Kalleinen emphasizes that the social development of the era cannot be considered particularly gloomy, and refers here Jussi Kurunmäki and Jani Marjanen to similar research results. Right from the beginning, the Grand Duchy got its own government and ministerial state secretary, who had the right to present directly to the emperor in St. Petersburg.

Council of the Government changing the name to senate in 1816 strengthened Finland’s status in St. Petersburg’s power circles, from which the then ministerial state secretary R.H. Rehbinder was particularly happy. Kalleinen also highlights the importance of the senate as a central symbol of Finland’s state existence and for the continuity of governance.

In December 1917, the Senate specifically issued Finland’s declaration of independence.

Porvoo in 1845. – Book illustration.

Kalleinen states, on the other hand, that of Alexander I Porvoo’s declaration at the Diet in 1809 about Finland’s rise to “the ranks of nations” only meant that the Finns were about to join the “number of other nations of the empire” as a nation. It was not about any autonomous status, and contemporaries understood that Finland’s status depended entirely on the benevolence of the emperor.

Many things still led Finland in its own direction from the beginning. In economic policy, this was primarily related to the fact that lively trade with Sweden could continue, and in 1811 Finland had to form a separate customs area from Russia for this reason.

The following year, the country’s own monetary institution was established in 1817, and in 1817 it was named Suomen Pankki, whose operations laid the foundation for many subsequent monetary reforms – such as the creation of its own currency in the 1860s

Similar separate financial systems were also created in the Caucasus at the same time in conquered countries such as Georgia, but only in Finland did they remain in force, gradually strengthening the perception of Finland as a state within a state.

Kalleinen describes well how the intensified economic reforms since the 1840s enabled significant social reforms, firmly relying on Antti Kuusterän and Juha Tarkan to the history book of the Bank of Finland published in 2011.

The empress’s stone in Helsinki’s market square was unveiled in December 1835. Fredrik Tengström’s lithograph from 1837. – Book illustration

The most memorable of the work part, however, is Kallinen’s description of the birth of Finnish communalism in the 1830s and 1840s. In this case, it was not only the fumbling first steps of national culture and civil society that were taken, but also heated debates about the direction in which the country’s economy and forest reserves should be developed.

In Sweden, there was a lively discussion about Finland’s political status in the Russian Empire, but censorship effectively prevented public attention in the country’s few newspapers. However, the intelligentsia remained well informed about it both through smuggled magazines and books and through their travels.

The most sharp-tongued of them was still young then J.V. Snellman, who believed so fervently in Finland’s future as an agricultural country that he saw no reason to save the country’s forests. In his letter to his friend, Snellman expressed the sharpest criticism about the jubilant promotion of Alexander University in the summer of 1840, which he characterized as an event completely foreign to the people:

“In a word, the nation knows no more of your festive expenses than the birds of the air know.”

The Fennomans believed in the continuity of agriculture and the emperor’s benevolence, while the liberals believed in the possibilities of industry and a free civil society. The dividing line remained largely the same even after the language conflict and increasingly divergent opinions about unlimited imperial power surfaced after the Crimean War.

In early summer 1863 Alexander II finally invited the Finnish parliament to the Diet in Helsinki in mid-September.

Liberals were happy to interpret the invitation as a response to their initiatives on political rights, which made Snellman, who became the leading senator, sneer at them for being blue-eyed. Didn’t these young people, “who themselves have done nothing and suffered nothing for the happiness of the present moment”, really understood that everything depends on the emperor’s will?

Mistakes and children can be found in every study, including Kristina Kalleinen. The bombardment of Viapori in 1855 did not last five days but 46 hours. The Swedish-speaking population of Finland, which at the beginning of the 19th century made up 14 percent of the country’s population, was of course not only composed of nobles. The majority of them (about 12 percent) were farmers, fishermen and other “småfolk”.

Kalleinen spices up his text with excellent illustrations and small but telling details: in the cities of Old Finland, which was annexed to the Grand Duchy in 1812, there were many Russian merchants, some of whom “became Finnish, that is, became Swedish”; working as a doctor With a rat there was no rosy picture of the way of life of the people, and he saw the misery as mainly due to the fact that the Great Divide had not been completed in that corner of the country.

In one sense, however, the beginning of the 1860s undoubtedly brought light into the night. On the first day of September 1862, gas lighting was introduced in the center of Helsinki.

The author is a professor of history at the University of Helsinki.