Book Review | The award-winning author disappeared from the public eye for decades: A wild story about infertility is a case of literary autumn

2.11. 16:00 | Updated 8:19 am

Novel

Marja Kyllönen: The dead. Work. 350 pp.

Young student Marja Kyllönen entered the field of Finnish literature with a bang. The first work Lead pool (1997) received a mixed reception but won Helsingin Sanomat’s first prize. Its peculiar linguistic world excited and confused critics.

Kyllönen, who was only 22 years old at the time, drew tones from the Kainuu dialect, the Kalevala initial chord and the rich new vocabulary. The brave first-born did not shy away from grotesque cruelty, depictions of disgust, and taboos related to motherhood and family.

Also published in 2001 Crimes got rave reviews. “Marja Kyllönen is, in any case, an extremely talented writer who creates strange worlds. I’m waiting for the next works”, HS’s critic Maria Säntti wrote at the time.

Then there was silence.

Made me wonder why the third novel The dead let himself wait for more than 20 years. The year 2018 In an interview with Nuore Voima Kyllönen broke the silence and told what happened to him, why he stopped writing.

I’ll have enough cost editor Eila Kostamo Retired from WSOY in 2003. Kyllönen continued writing his third novel with a new publisher and returned the manuscript three years later.

The manuscript was practically rejected. Kyllönen drifted into a professional crisis. He did not offer his third novel to other publishers.

“I felt ashamed that my text was not valid. That meant I wasn’t good enough. I didn’t know how to write a good text,” he describes Ilta-Sanom in an interview about his paralysis.

Finally, encouraged by his former publisher, Kyllönen offered The deadnovel for the Teos publishing house, with whom the author finally completed the work.

Kyllönen’s experience shows the fragility of the literature creation process and how crucially important the publisher’s support can be.

The author’s novel, which has finally seen the light of day, is correspondingly a story about many kinds of fragility, the blurred boundaries of being and non-being, life and death, good and evil.

First have to say this. If in 1997 A lead bath language aroused passions among critics, in 2022 The dead-the novel’s archaic, sonorous text bathed in images of folk poetry shows itself as a rare example of what it means to truly love the Finnish language.

Creating an expression that is detached from everyday language is risky. Especially when you do it as uncompromisingly as Kyllönen does. He does not use it as an accentuating spice, but it is the form of the work.

There where Lead pool literally feasts on all the grotesque and inferior vocabulary, sands the reader’s journey with endless synonymy and suffocates the text under his elbows, The dead feels like a more refined and balanced whole.

Its rhyming fits naturally into the framework of the work, which draws from the world of folk poetry, supernatural, even elements of horror.

“ Some inexorable evil begins to twist the destinies of the characters.

At the beginning of everything is like in a lush family novel of a country romance. In the north of the 1950s, in the milieu of fields, swamps and rough cart paths, Rauno Karumaa’s heart is taken by the girl from the neighboring farm, Laimi Inari Kylmä. The forbidden favorite is sweet, and everything is still very light:

“That kiss created on the cold morning of a ripe summer was the first for both of them, and they threw themselves against each other like on a village swing, which floated over the void and into fulfillment so that the breath was short and the water from the eyes was graceful.”

But as the names of the main characters predict: heat does not last in a cold and barren land. The long and ardently awaited union, which is discussed especially from Inari’s point of view, is coming to an end. The fulfillment fades and some inexorable evil begins to twist the destinies of the characters.

Little by little, the reader begins to locate the voice of a malevolent narrator, separated from the rest of the text by boldface, who breaks in to pour out his dark poems. The deceased, the persecutor and the nightmare. It contains keywords for the title of the work and the tension it contains, which is intertwined with infertility and death.

One night, Laimi Inari has a miscarriage. The unborn spirit remains “on the border of two worlds”, passes through people like a shadow and finds its way back to life: “my face is in everyone and in none.”

It brings to mind the familiar trope from folklore, a double being that sows terror and misfortune around it. In the stories of faith, these creatures have described the shaking of the human psyche and the disintegration of identity, which gives an obvious reading instruction as well The dead-to the different levels of the work.

There are many stories and people in the novel, for whom the creature represents different things, emptiness and longing. The evil that nestles in wounds makes people do strange things. Why does someone set kindergarten trash on fire? Who steals prams? The dark narrator also seems quite unreliable, and not everything is as it seems.

Being takes the form of a friend in the imagination of the rejected neighbor girl Herta. In his case, what could have been is perhaps most clearly concretized. If Herta had had a friend, she could have been spared the painful fate she finds herself in when she seeks approval from the wrong people.

Kyllönen has dealt with different kinds of incompetence in his works and, in connection with that, also sexual abuse against women. That part At funerals is sadistically cruel and discouraging, although in these respects it is still more hopeful than the first novel.

The dead is a novel about expectation and disappointment, childlessness and dreams that fade away or turn into nightmares when they come true. When Laimi and Rauno finally have a child, the boy is strange, a wrong changer.

“- – all the time there was a sinister ember lurking around its eyes, which Laimi didn’t even want to know about.” The child’s chilling alienation tests the unspoken agreement of parenting, unconditional love.

The work changes from a family novel to a horror story and finally to a psychological thriller almost without noticing, because Kyllönen masters all these shades. Light is created in the webs of gloom with black humor, but the whole raging darkness is held together by the language that leads to the depths and the absorbing structure of the work.

The dead brings to mind in its oppressive majesty Aino Kallasen The Wolf Bride and why not too Katja Ketun sensual language and raw power.

The world of the work is abundant and creates swirls of meanings with its cyclicity. Numerous repeated images, for example, from skins to fish, turn into mysterious symbols that you want to examine more closely.

The dead is like a puzzle that slowly opens up and reveals an unexpected beauty beneath its murky mud. It is definitely one of the most interesting cases of the book autumn.

Marja Kyllönen, 47, is from Kajaani and lives in Tampere.

Correction 3.11. at 8:17 a.m.: There was a character named Hertta in the novel, not Hilla, as was wrongly written in the review. Kyllö was interviewed by Ilta-Sanomat, not Iltalehti.