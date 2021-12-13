Book Review | The age of a female artist is always made visible, reminds Ein’s biography – At the beginning of her career, the singer was a girl from Lapland, now she is a young man

Eini’s biography written by Anna-Liisa Hämäläinen sometimes feels compassionate, but interviews with others put the singer in a better context, writes critic Janne Mäkelä.

Nonfiction book

Anna-Liisa Hämäläinen: Disco Queen Eini. Docendo. 349 s.

Vocalist Eini (right). Eini Pajumäki, b. 1960) has appeared in the United States for 44 years.

That’s amazing. Eini has never been one of the brightest Finnish stars. In addition, he lacks big hits. The best-performing Christmas 1977 debut, German-Spanish Eurodisk translation Yes, sir, it’s starting to burn, which was left out of the top ten on the record sales list but was a big favorite in jukeboxes.

Perhaps the so-called merits of foreign music have helped? No, Eini hasn’t gotten into scandals. The public image is clean.

Nor has Eini faced mountain-sized adversity unless the eating disorder of youth and the debt burden of the recession are counted as such.

No giant hits, no hit drama.

What explains Ein’s popularity? The supplier is looking for an answer to this Anna-Liisa Hämäläinen biography Disco Queen Eini.

Hämäläinen the answer is simple: work and honesty. Eini weighs in for a long day and is herself. He’s a twinkle plain and often shy – except on stage. There she becomes a disco queen.

The direction was clear at a young age. Meänkieli farmhouse grew up in Pello to start touring at the age of 14. When the other girls leave for the host school, Eini posts a demo cassette music mogul Hope for Kärje. He gets to record at the age of 17 and gets his own band.

The music business of the era is sexist and belittling women, but Eini is spared the worst outrage. The singer himself hopes “that the pee will not rise to the head”. And it won’t rise. Eini does not drink or drink. Instead, he records b-series translations and a series of machinations, including a little classic Summer and night (1984).

In the 1990s, a shift to a more traditional stroke ensues, but after the turn of the millennium, Finns are thirsting for energetic party music again. Disco-Ein will become a permanent favorite of the gig field.

Eini in 1982.

Smooth a factually written biography communicates how Eini has grown up as a human without losing his authenticity. The sympathetic view of the artist everyone loves sometimes even emphasizes that it feels like the text has been picked up by a dear friend.

Fortunately, the risk of yawning is avoided with a handy const. In addition to Ein, colleagues, fans and outside experts such as those familiar with cultural music research Anna-Elena Pääkkölä. Eini contextualizes. The reader will find out how the gig business works and what kind of ideals and demands are placed on female singers.

It also turns out that the age of a female artist is always made visible, with clichés. At the beginning of her career, Eini was a girl from Lapland, now she is young.

Changes are places for the artist to grow. Einille was a little disappointed when it came to the album Finally done did not appear in physical form at all in 2020. Fortunately, there is also permanence: there is always someone somewhere who wants a party up and invites a flesh and blood artist to the venue.

On stage, Eini is at his best, but to get there you have to follow the traditional percussion formula. The machinery must be kept in order and driven for thousands of miles.

The disco queen is ultimately also a disco worker, a bit like that John Travoltan presented by the king of the dance floor in the film Saturday Night Fever.

Eini may not like this parable. According to biographical data, his disgusting song about his own production was published in 1979 How I love Travolta.