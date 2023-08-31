Book review | The 69 Eyes’ band biography is about a band that no one believed in

The book written by Timo Kalevi Forssi tells how the glam rockers of Kallio, who were called stadium posers, became Helsinki’s vampires.

Nonfiction book

Timo Kalevi Forss: The 69 Eyes. Like. 416 pp.

The 69 Eyes has always sought his place in the field of Finnish music in some way.

The band, which started its career as a street rock band from Helsinki, eventually became a gothic band performing dark-sounding music and one of the top names in the Finnish music scene.

“We ourselves wanted to become more of a mainstream band”, the guitarist Pasi Moilanen picture in the book. For some, the band has always been too mainstream to be taken seriously.

“Founded in the fall of 1989, The 69 Eyes has been together for 34 years and has operated with the same line-up without breaks longer than any other Finnish rock band”, Timo Kalevi Forss write.

His previous works include, among others Helismaa – The colorful and tragic life of the master lyricist (Like 2021) and Leevi and the Leavings – The story of Hittitehtaa (Like 2022).

by The 69 Eyes the breakthrough takes place at a time that has remained in the history of Finnish music as the golden age of the rise of metal – the turn of the 21st century.

“At the turn of the millennium, rock music was about dead. It was the craziest time for a band like The 69 Eyes. The 69 Eyes was a wanna be rock’n’roll band that didn’t shine with their playing skills. No one believed in them”, describes the band’s producer and the key person behind the band’s sound, Johnny Lee Michaels.

The decisive turning point was a record deal with the German record label Roadrunner. After the deal, things took off quickly. In the end, they progressed so fast that even the band members themselves couldn’t keep up.

At these points, the book also becomes more fast-paced than describing the hectic years of the band’s greatest success.

The book the most delicious dish is its first half.

That includes young people who lived elsewhere in Finland (except those who grew up in Vuosaari Jussi Vuori or Jussi 69) move to the mythical city of opportunities, Helsinki, in the hope of infiltrating among people like themselves.

The book paints a wonderful picture of Helsinki’s rock life in the 1980s and 1990s. The roads take Tavastia through the BackStage Club, or Bäkkäri, to Lepakko and back.

The story recorded by Forss in the form of an interview goes through the band’s stages from the journey of a self-searching street rock band to great popularity, success to the next trough and a new boom.

by The 69 Eyes the biography tells the story of the life of a rock band: about when the dreams of youth come true, about what happens when success suddenly floods your arms, but also about when a beloved thing turns into work, business and escape.

The book is delightfully honest in many ways.

The band members talk openly about various challenges and analyze the band’s outlook and production.

In the book, the band members tell how a song meant as a joke became one of the band’s turning points and why Universal Monsters is the band’s worst album in Jyrki’s opinion.

I would have liked to have read more about the experiences and thoughts of the band members from the years of its greatest success.

by The 69 Eyes the goal was clear from the beginning. The purpose was never playing, but stardom.

Touring in the USA was a measure of success for the band itself from the beginning.

That’s why The 69 Eyes admits between the lines that their actions were also calculated. For example Devils and Angels albums were made specifically with the US market in mind.

Behind the calculations, however, there has always been passion, ambition and a path that each member of the band has seen as the only right one.

Jyrki sums up the band’s story aptly in the book: “The 69 Eyes’ operation was based on the fact that countrymen came to Stad to dream. None of us were skilled musicians, but we all had the same dream. We dreamed that we would become rock stars.”