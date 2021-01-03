Book Review | Tero Liukkonen portrays the small town vividly down to the interiors in a novel where a priest falls in love

Crazy love is the main line of Tero Liukkonen’s novel, in other respects the narrator is a filet-shaped bread priest who does his job regularly.

Novel

Tero Liukkonen: Without commitments. Bazar 382 s.

Reports has sometimes been invented to be divided into two groups: someone going on a trip or a stranger arriving in the city. Tero Liukkonen novel Without commitments settles effortlessly into the latter.

The city is obviously Porvoo, although the name is not mentioned. The narrator is a priest and recently moved to town. He gets involved in all sorts of races for work and leisure, even starts acting in an amateur play, Gogolin On the auditorium, pulled by an angry instructor.

Multiplier at the beginning promises a strange chain of events into which he is drawn, just like any 19th-century narrator. However, events follow with a buckle. There is a squad and a call to banish spirits, almost as a single chain, and they are not always distinguished by ups and downs.

In the theater, the narrator meets a woman who immediately shelters into the night village.

The woman just happens to be the wife of the editor-in-chief of a local newspaper, and it is impossible for a man not to run into small circles in the city.

Thus, the reader guesses more than times. However, the priest is in love with his ears and does not want to see the warning signs.

The novel the basic pattern is exemplarily tuned to this pattern. On it, you can read detailed descriptions of a friend’s home’s interior design solutions and views of nature trails.

In return, Liukkonen conjures up quite a comedy of mischief. The editor-in-chief falls into the water, the discussion is interrupted by drunken mixing and the oven repairman has studied philosophy. The rumble of spirits is one of the many lines of story that unfold in the book.

I would wished that the spirits or someone else would have rumbled properly, just because of what happened. Now the novel follows the course of the days and visits here and here unnecessarily closely.

Still, Liukkonen gets on well with the priest’s slightly twisted everyday life. The complacent social circles of a small town are not translated very viciously, even though a group of leading men are struggling. Christer Kihlman took care of the Finnishization of these narrow circles decades ago. Be that as it may, the novel soon meets an already elderly author, Kristian Källman, who refuses to have a discussion.

Kihlman, of course, condemned the Lucia festivals as well, the mockery of the mokoma bourgeoisie. Now the task is left to the fierce theater director. The rest of the theater group, on the other hand, develops human, well-described types. Hardly Porvoo still takes this novel into its official program.

The name game doesn’t stay with Kihlman: a writer named Mirjam Hjort lives in the haunted house with her husband. The surname refers to the direction of the deer, perhaps the former author’s spouse.

Crazy love is the main feature of the novel, in other respects the narrator is a filet-shaped bread priest who does his job regularly, though he does not believe in the “shepherd’s fables”. The description of the priest’s work falls short. Creeds and worldviews remain short.

The description of daily life still slips well from Liukkonen. The unnamed city with its rivers and old centers is also highlighted vividly.