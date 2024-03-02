Book review | Suburban youths are chasing the worst of life's bag of loose candy, and they should be fine

Hanna-Riikka Kuisma's Korvaushoito empathetically tells about life in drug addiction.

Novel

Hanna-Riikka Kuisma: Replacement care. Like. 348 pp.

The unemployed the number is increasing, social security reform is at a crossroads, support mechanisms are being weakened and attitudes towards minorities are getting tougher – the poor are being bullied in both words and actions. The children of the 1990s start to have a knock in the back of their head Merciless goingthat musical crystallization of depression-era bleakness.

At the same time, the spirit of the time strikes Hanna-Riikka Kuisman Replacement treatment, which looks at both the past and the present from the perspective of an addict. The main plot is the main character's success with the help of his current replacement therapy and the surprising opportunity to find out the death of his little sister that happened once. Drugs played at least some part in that, possibly even acquaintances of users at the time.

Intertwining memories, which he lives again and again. The memories are mostly bad, when they don't bring to the surface something from numerous traumas.

Replacement treatment is still not a dreary work, but engaging, even empathetic. It resembles in perspective Sonja Saarikoski Female prisoners(2023), even though it is fiction.

Replacement treatment acquaints the reader with a neighborhood where young people do not strive to become the best versions of themselves. Rather, all those who don't give up in their twenties are successful. They grab only the smell of sulfa and the worst flavors from life's bag of loose candy: genetic susceptibility to addictions and mental health problems, a growth and survival environment that leads to antisocial behavior, and childhood beliefs about one's own worthlessness, lack of talent, and weak future prospects.

Of a kind Trainspotting therefore, it is a matter of versioning, even though the work follows the main character's life over the course of three decades.

“ Resilience and other self-help buzzwords do nothing in these circumstances.

Replacement treatment is at its most unstoppable when biting into the daily lives of addicts. Life is reduced to constant fear and loathing, a kind of hunting instinct. First, we hunt for good conditions, so that we don't have to worry about the layering of evil for a moment. Then we just hunt to stay alive when violence and other unpleasant surprises come crashing down into everyday life time and time again.

Resilience and other self-help buzzwords do nothing in these circumstances. All resources have been used up already in childhood, if they never had time to form now.

Although Replacement treatment uses detective story-like methods as a suggestive plot framework, it is rather a classic growth story. Certainly not the kind of hero story that is built in magazines.

In the world of drugs, the rapping of the user ladder appears in many ways as a chilling ride that does not turn into a hero story. There is also speed. Especially when the guy's body is being carried from the tow truck to the street, so that people don't get too interested.

The most recent detective stories come to mind Hannu Kesolan I want you to die (2023). Brutaal's violence-focused work was memorable thanks to its precise psychological eye.

Also Kuisman Replacement treatment focuses on psychological suffering along with physical.

Personal characters recognize as archetypal in some way, but at the same time they feel like real people. The style is unadorned, but clearly true Crimea is more literary. With its distanced directness, it resembles a classic of user experience literature published in 1978 Drug station Zoota where Christiane F. told how he financed his own drug use as a teenage prostitute in Berlin. In his opening words, Kuisma thanks the veteran user and the experience expert who have provided information for writing the book.

There are also references to drug-loving, even popular culture that glorifies a certain decadent romantic lifestyle. The main character is also talented in writing, as is unbelievably often the case in books about drug addicts. Still Replacement treatment looks at social shadows and those living in those shadows with a look that seems to fall from the eyes of today's decision makers when they look at their cheese grater excels.