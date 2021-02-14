Book Review | Stunning plot doesn’t save Sweden’s best debut detective last year – gloomy cops chase evil priest

Maria Grund, who writes consistently and competently, mixes the everyday life of the police and the semi-woolly mystique, writes Miina Supinen.

Novel

Maria Grund: Sin of Death (Dödssynden). Kari V. Koski, Finland. Big Dipper. 394 p. Also available as an audiobook.

Here’s a dick newcomer. Swedish Maria Grundin in the first detective story, life is a valley of sorrow, crimes brutal and the human image inconsolable.

The thriller is set on an imaginary island reminiscent of Gotland, where true female police officers Sanna and Eir investigate a creepy tangle of crime.

The job begins in a traditional style. On the rocky beach you will find a young, drowned beauty. The incident seems suicidal, but something is left to mourn Sanna.

The next body is found stabbed in a fine home. On the victim’s wall is a plaque showing a row of children with animal masks on their faces. Strange, religious rites, satanic works of art, and bloody sins are beginning to be revealed behind the crime. One of the children on the board is a teenage girl who committed suicide when she was younger.

Sanna and Eir get to know the island’s youth and their parents, a real loser and horror gallery. There are wolves in the skins of sheep. And soon blood will fly again.

The narrative is smooth competent, even a little flat. The atmosphere is gray and nothing on the island is fun or relaxed. It feels all the more surprising when the plot begins to swell into downright hilarious spheres.

Indeed, it soon becomes apparent that the religious camp has traumatized local youth once and for all. The camp has tried false executions and painted children with lamb’s blood. There is a demon in the basement. Even a pedophile lurks, of course. The lambs even had to eat their eyes.

Shock elements loosely based on Catholic traditions bring an otherwise true story to the detriment of the atmosphere of b-class horror films. Between Mortal sin brings to mind the craziest conspiracy theories on the net.

On the other hand, why not?

A typical Scandinavian tells about the underworld, everyday patterns, or social problems. The satanic forces in a small Swedish town seem invigoratingly original, although undeniably a Catholic priest is a special evil in the Nordic context.

Perhaps Catholic traditions are more rewarding for the story than the Lutheran pursuits of the Church of Sweden? At least they are more familiar to the international audience to whom Mortal sin is clearly directed.

Religious mysticism for lovers Mortal sin is probably disappointing. The police’s findings are reminiscent of Gothic shoulder interiors: paintings of creepy children, grotesque masks, hanging dolls, and old, scriptures whose content is no less intriguing — but of course the dusty papers bring a gloomy vibe.

One of the victims’ homes can be found half-burned A lost paradise book from which it is inferred that the mind movements of the oitis murderer: he clearly wants to free himself from the devil.

However, the evil that rages on the island is ultimately human and not supernatural.

For his overcrowding despite the plot is a handsome structure. There are enough layers, surprises and twists until the end. Where many writers would already put the story in the package, Grund still twists it into a decent knot.

As a description of the work of the police Mortal sin remains a bit dilute. The new revelations pop in front of Sanna and Eiri in their own times as the research progresses in its normal trajectory. Sanna’s exceptional intuition as a crime solver is mentioned a couple of times, but it can’t be seen.

Hero duo is The sin of death the weakest link. The description of the characters is sketchy, even hutilized.

The multi-problematic Eir pulls the raging teenage girls to the top right away, because… so, why? You don’t get any grip on the tempo character.

As a novelist, Sanna is a little fuller. The story is even mocked by a hint of warmth as he comforts a teenage boy who has lost his mother in the hospital. Sanna’s family has died years earlier in a murder and now she lives alone in the garage and grabs sedatives like candy.

The main character’s tragic background stories are clearly plantings for future parts. Maybe the characters get meat on top of the bones in the following sections. There could be something fascinating about a traumatized duo.

The death penalty received Good reception in Sweden. In 2020, it won the Academy of the Year Award for Best First Detective of the Year. Maria Grund’s firstborn, who worked as a journalist and screenwriter, is a competent and confident performer, a better-than-average detective.

Readers of Fluffy Adventures and Cozy Crime should get around facts like Sanna and Eir from afar, but it’s easy for Grund to bet a successful thriller.Miina SupinenMiina Supinen, who is now starting to write reviews for Helsingin Sanomat, is a writer and freelance journalist.