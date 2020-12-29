Book Review | Sister murders one man after another in Oyinkan Braithwaite’s fast-paced novel

My sister, the serial killer, is the first novel of the Nigerian-British Oyinka Braithwaite.

Novel

Oyinkan Braithwaite: My Sister, the Serial Killer. Kaisa Kattelus, Finland. WSOY. 233 s.

Still life is delicious in its shock: what would you do if your sister murdered one man after another? Would you dig out the cleaning supplies and help your sister destroy the body?

Nigerian-British Oyinkan Braithwaite tackles the subject with pace and black humor in his debut novel My sister, a serial killer.

Korede, who acts as a self-narrator, is a Conscientious and Systematic Nurse, Ayoola is her little sister. A carefree, happy, social little sister – who murders her boyfriend one after another.

Ayoola is also huge, downright incredibly beautiful. “She has the body of a music video vamp, a seductress, a demon. It is at odds with his angelic face. ”

Whistling references to the angelic faces of reality also include the fact that Ayoola is much lighter in color than Korede.

Braithwaite takes the importance of a woman’s appearance in society to the extreme, inflates and parodies. At the same time, the prototype of a serial killer is satirized and the way of criminal fiction is set in motion from the death of a beautiful young woman. This time, the woman is not a passive, bluest object lying on the lips, but in all its beauty an active and self-destructive force.

The sisters live in their childhood home in Lagos with their mother, sharing space and everyday life, though not the mother’s affection. Ayoola is beautiful, she has the opportunity to get married well, while the less charming Korede, despite all her skills, is less worthy in the eyes of her mother.

In the work of Braithwaite, who grew up in two countries, Nigerian society is more in the background than, for example Ayòbámi Adébáyòn in the debut novel do not go away (suom. Heli Naski, 2018). However, in the relationship between men and women, culture with its customs is strongly present, and the last act of the sisters ’father shows echoes of the Islamist guerrilla organization Boko Haram, which abducts schoolgirls into sex slavery.

The focus My sister, in a serial killer the relationship between the sisters intensifies, where the other is taken care of in spite of everything. And on the other hand, it’s about the power structures that form into a sibling relationship as children grow into adults and the surrounding community leaves their mark on them.

At no point does Korede accept Ayola’s actions, but faithfully arrives at the scene with chlorite murder after murder. Further twists will emerge when Ayoola meets her sister at work in Tade, a handsome and nice doctor that Korede has been in love with for a long time. For Ayool, Tade is just one man among others, a new entertainment, and Tade falls in love with him as fervently as all the other men.

“Just say it if you want Tade for yourself.” He is silent, giving me the opportunity to make my demands. “And besides, Tade is no stranger than anyone else.”

“How come?” Tade is different. He is kind and sensitive. She sings to the children.

“Tade is not particularly profound. It is enough for the girl to have a pretty face. Like everyone else. ”

Kaisa Kattelus the Finnish translation stays smoothly in Braithwaite’s dialogue-focused text, reaching for tones and speed.

My sister, a serial killer last year was shortlisted for the Women’s Prize for Fiction, and praise has sprung up around the world. The novel undeniably progresses smoothly, dusting with rumbling and exhausted thought patterns, but something remains exhausted: either going deeper or further, diving into the causes behind the deeds, or stretching the stillness to shameless leftist humor.