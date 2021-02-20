Book Review | Simon Elo’s book opens up the dichotomy of basic Finns, in which Jussi Halla-aho’s anti-immigration and Timo Soini’s urban populism contrasted.

Simon Elo’s Ten Years in Politics is a compelling read.

Memoirs

Simon Elo and Juha-Pekka Tikka: My political bruises. Minerva. 360 s.

Basic Finns the division of the parliamentary group and later the party on 10-11. After the party conference held in Jyväskylä in June 2017, it is still one of the biggest bombs in Finnish domestic politics in the 21st century.

Its aftershocks still feel, albeit gradually, as a dampening cumin.

After the populist party big bangista will be four years in the summer, stakeholders and outsiders have had time to write their own views on the course of events and key people.

These have included, among others Lauri Nurmen The history of the disintegration of basic Finns and Jussi Halla-aho: An unofficial biography, Jari Korkin Return of the defense: Jussi Niinistö’s guard turn and Jari Lindström To the deep end.

It is no coincidence that the perspectives of these works represent the lost party, the New Alternative, which is divided from the basic Finns, ie the later Blue Future. Today’s basic Finns are in too much of a hurry to remember the past when it comes to preparing for the April municipal elections with good support figures.

There will no doubt be more memoirs coming. For many blue, falling through the political map has been a therapeutic job, and political bench athletes are chronically interested in how things went as they went.

The latest The memoir has acted as a Member of Parliament for basic Finns in 2015–17 Simon Elo. After the split, he was a Member of Parliament and Chairman of the Blue Parliamentary Group in 2017–19.

Young Elo began his political career by attending the Christian Democratic Party meeting in 2009, but the election money rush boiled his blood and he found his political home in Soini, led by Soini, his political home in the summer of 2010. In the group, he

Simon Elo Korso, Uusimaa’s basic Finnish candidate in the rural market in March 2011.­

Together with a long-term policy supplier Juha-Pekka Tikan written and cleverly named My political bruises to open up, expand and refine the internal divisions within the party, which were opposed by an anti-immigration group led by Halla-aho, and Timo Soinin Smp-background gentlemanly urban populism.

Book begins with two prefaces, the first of which Elo wakes up at the age of 21 from the Kisahalli tube after a tequila shot competition in the spring of 2007. He decides to stand up and do something for his life.

The second foreword will return to June 13, 2017, when newly elected President Halla-aho and 20 basic Finnish MPs, who are appalled by his political line, decide to resign from the party and form their own parliamentary group.

Political bruises the perspective is, of course, Elo, but written with a wide brush, the parties and events contexts of the party’s 2010s open up easily.

Reading the book, one often has to consider the basic paradoxes of the populist party.

It is possible to make voices with a loud blob, but what does it ultimately do with support when there is little ideological apparatus of ideas and compromises have to be made in the grip of power? Theses exuded in the market will inevitably be watered down.

The government of the Basic Finns and the later Blue Future is a model example of this.

The whiff of power came hard in 2015, but the party remained in the government as a throwing bag as the center and the Coalition made the most important decisions to each other. At the same time, the tighter lines of the persuade rose to revolt against unredeemed promises, leading to a change of leadership throughout 2017.

Election monitors of basic Finns in Ostrobothnia on April 19, 2015. Pictured are Simon Elo (left), Tom Packalen and Jussi Halla-aho.­

The book of Elo paints a sincere and even blue-eyed image of its author, which is very similar to the Simon Elo I met as a political journalist.

The background of Elo is still surprising. He speaks openly about his childhood during the recession, his bullying at school, his decision to switch from military service to civilian service, his marginalization, and his religious beliefs.

How the experiences of youth are told is relevant in the memoirs. According to the rule of thumb, the narrator is the most honest in the youth descriptions of political memoirs, because at this stage they do not yet “selectively” remember their later political career, i.e. they do not lay down hay.

Based on this acid test, it is difficult to consider Simon Eloa as a gambler and back stab. Instead, the pages paint a picture of a driller with moderately conservative political views – although in the 2015 parliamentary elections, his election slogan was “I would save immigration”.

Elo says naturally based on their own experiences. There are hair-raising stories of party shuffles within Teuvo Hakkarainen plays a key role.

In particular, descriptions of Halla-aho’s way of exercising power without saying just about anything support well the perceptions of those who have long followed his political career. According to Elo, it is enough for Halla-aho to mention the name of a politically unpleasant person so that the real fans understand to launch a hate mail campaign.

The book is sourced as well as circumstances allow. Elo has mainly used his own diaries and the minutes of the parliamentary group. He has also talked to the colleagues involved.

The book is enlivened by descriptions of other parties by representatives of Elo.

Life strongly and rightly opposes Nurmi’s book in his book The history of the disintegration of basic Finns the central thesis that the establishment of the Blue Future was a precisely pre-planned operation.

The truth is clarified with additional memorizers, but according to general life experience, the greatest Dramas, both in politics and in human relations, usually take place unexpectedly, unsolicited, and quite through a hellish härdell.

My political bruises is a well-crafted information package on the rise and fall of the 2010 political party comet.

However, there is no answer to the question that dramatically affected the fate of basic Finns:

If Timo Soini wanted to develop his party creation in the salon-like direction he wanted, why did he include Jussi Halla-aho’s anti-immigration faction with his radical wing weeks in the early 2010s?

Would the reason be that without a ragged Tony Halmeen 16,000 votes in the 2003 parliamentary elections Would the Basic Finns not have received the much-needed boost to the tormenting party?

Soini has praised many times that he doesn’t spend his time on social media, but didn’t anyone even refer to the old samurai what kind of discussion young roosters have on the columns of the internet and at what volume?

Later, Soini got to reap what he sowed.