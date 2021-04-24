Book Review | Silvia Hossein’s essays challenge and rejoice: “Flabby, fluffy and crunchy, that’s how I am”

In his diverse collection of texts, the bold omniscient sometimes takes the reader by the hand as his best friend.

Essays

Silvia Hosseini: The Road, the Truth and Death. Gummerus. 238 s.

Essay is a flexible type of literature: at one end is an informative in-depth analysis of life or its phenomenon, at the other a bunch of associative reflections or associations, chips of the moment.

Tampere literary critic and teacher Silvia Hosseini (b. 1982) has clearly decided to take possession of a long-lived, valuable species and practice its various types. It is a joy for all of us, for a new one The road, the truth and death is a great collection of different, personal essays.

Praise the dust compared to the first (2018), the defiant specialty of the subjects has softened, as have the roisius and besserwisseriys, which at times seemed intrusive to me.

This is not mean toothlessness or for Hosseini to court his reader – I still disagree with him on everything. In his former style, his essay provokes his audience, too.

Even more, it still mocks itself and its greedy and contradictory approach to life. On the other hand, Hosseini openly highlights his mobility and also his vulnerability. The reader is included in the texts in a rare way.

In addition, the multi-level process of reflection and writing is opened up all the time. Hosseini curls along the way from heavy to light, from knowledge to emotion, from surface to core. Civilization and readability are visible, but they are also questioned and joked.

The metaphors of construction, travel, and even defecation are used for writing. If writing at all is about the same as thinking, Hossein’s essays are very fruitful thinking.

In three parts the divided collection begins, as the name implies, with travel descriptions. We are talking about travel in general – a conscious writer can no longer fail to position himself for the causes and consequences of the climate crisis.

There is also talk of places: located in Syracuse, Sicily Detective finds opens up the effects of Arab culture on Europe. Although one guide are refreshing Andrea Camillerin Montalbanothe detective stories that Hosseini reads on his journey, the text fits nicely with the definition of an informative essay.

We are on a different path Jack Kerouacin in the analysis of the image of man and man from which Hosseini detaches himself to criticize trivial feminist thinking: for example Saara Turusen Medusa’s room play, he accuses the catalog of gender roles of clichéism and the unhistorical nature of the analysis.

At the same time, the essay reflects on the now nesting way of “reading books in search of identical objects of identification”.

This is a really interesting topic. While the reader, when identified, does indeed let himself in too easily, it is impossible to avoid at all – and it says a lot about the culture and (gender) roles we have grown into.

I too have wondered why I like Hosseini immerse Especially being masculine reports and find them tremendously valuable.

Of course, this includes the historical truth that male figures in literature are often more complex, as is certainly the effective internalization of a particular (masculine, heteronormative, white) imagery.

In addition, it says, however, the complexity of sex, which belongs to humanity. No one is just a woman or a man, nor “femininity” or “masculinity” monoliths that the reader would automatically lock into.

The truth chapter two of the essays are both letters and different attempts to embrace. Together, Hosseini writes to his beloved about his native Iran, describing its daily life. It is consciously simple and narrative, like a backwater in the midst of more challenging texts in a collection.

Who am I? in turn proceeds in short, numbered verses. It may be a series of notes born over a long period of time, seemingly fragmented ideas, from which, however, Hosseini constructs the whole, a letter addressed to his own reader.

Joyfully and poetically, she rebukes the femininity, cultural background, identity of her essay. He says he is “scurrying, fluffy, and pounding” and embarrassed if someone tries to fit over the “thinker’s cloak”. He defends the right to ideas that are “not ready even when they claim to be”.

He reveals that handing over a book to a reader is like “hanging off his severed head in front of an audience”.

Real bangs Hosseini saves the collection to the last chapter. Death is treated as a brother who died as a child, a broken marriage, and an eternal love Leonard Cohenin than our environment through endangered birds.

And then comes the decision Sun Queen, in which he simultaneously laughs and cries as he tells of his intimate health problem, the perianal abscess.

The fact that the King of France With Louis XVI was the same scourge, elevating the text from time to time to a level that reflects not only on the unclean court life and history of medicine in the 17th century, but also the interest of world literature in sterns and feces.

The finest however, is what Hosseini says about his own abscess.

It touches and makes you nauseous, but that’s why it also teaches you to deal with pain and what is considered dirt. It makes you see death in life, dignity in an imperfectly functioning body.

Man is a whole, and thinking cannot be separated from the body, Silvia Hosseini emphatically proves: “And how could I, this whole work was born sitting on a torn ass.”