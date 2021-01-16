An absurd Spanish thriller parody floods the medical stories of historical celebrities.

Novel

Juan Jacinto Muñoz Rengel: An Assassin’s Assassin (El asesino hipocondríaco). Satu Ekman, Finland. Moebius. 200 s.

Mr. Y. has shadowed his victim for a year to find out how best to take him to death. While the client is apparently a patient variety, eventually there will be a rush, as Y. knows he will die that soon.

The reader is less convinced of Y’s impending death. Although Juan Jacinto Muñoz Rengelin name of the book A hypocritical assassin would be forgotten, then the protagonist’s way of constantly measuring his heart rate, blood pressure, and body temperature would hint at his condition.

At the latest throughout the book, the absurdly growing list of Y-tormenting afflictions assures what he’s really doing.

Their mission However, Y. wants to perform even on the eve of death, as it has been paid for in advance and he declares that he represents Kantian morality. Immanuel Kantin (1724–1804), Y. must have anesthetized his conscience, for killing as work does not seem to bother him much.

According to the Enlightenment philosopher Kant’s duty ethics, the moral value of an act is not in its consequences but in its motivation. Admittedly, Y. has replaced Kant’s universal morality, the categorical imperative, with work morality. The work ethic that traditionally enlivens Finns might please Y.

Y. knows the soul-kinship with Kant also because the philosopher was also arduous, obsessively regular, and bacterially crippled — even before the connection of bacteria to disease was invented.

Rengel also overlaps with Y’s story narratives of the endless troubles of other philosophers and writers. It comes to mind whether there are any healthy thinkers in history at all.

Among other things René Descartesin, Edgar Allan Poen, Jonathan Swiftin, lords Byronic, Samuel Taylor Coleridgen, Voltairen, Marcel Proustin and Leo Tolstoy patient records are described in the book. Tragic known as the elephant man Joseph Merrickin Y. knows his brother downright.

The listing of notable people and their diseases amuses and breathes. Their gloom is swayed into black humor, but lists are always lists and not the most pulling prose.

In their home country especially the award-winning Spanish Rengel (b. 1974) writes brilliantly, which helps. Satu Ekman has also translated litans fluently.

Also, Y’s growing list of ill-conceived illnesses is making his race with murder attempts and his own – imagined – death a little more difficult. The accumulation of intricate intrigues is reminiscent of yachts of a completely different type of art.

In 1949 Chuck Jones created by Kelju K. Coyote and Highway Warner Bros. studio animations. The coyote tried to catch a fast bird indefinitely, always with only the strangest traps. Y. begins to get close to the same tragicomic with his masks and fake costumes.

It’s fun, but what does Rengel want to say on all the sick lists and the murder carousel? In a relatively dense novel, the flood seems to overwhelm the meanings.

Perhaps Y’s example tells us not to waste his life on imagined ailments and sisyphosic work ethic. Especially when Korona is really threatening, it’s a healthy reminder that one could sometimes focus on life and breathe.