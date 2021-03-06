Book Review | Sari Pöyliö makes her readers hum and hum like Sinikka Nopola for her age – a new novel convinces with her gentle comedy

Sari Pöyliö continues the tradition of Nopola, where incompleteness and imperfection are seen to enhance humor through the gaze.

Novel

Sari Pöyliö: Symptoms of love and inflammation. Athens. 247 s.

I do not remember because the last time I hyrissyt and hekottanut when I read in this manner. In the past, especially in his short stories Sari Pöyliön novel Symptoms of love and inflammation is revealed at the outset as a work of so-called healing laughter. Now man and his everyday alley run are viewed with gentleness, spiced with comedy.

Immediately come to mind at least Sinikka Nopola and Kari Hotakainen, with a phenomenal ability to dress a man in the verme of some kind of lovable anti-hero. Yes, Pöyliö loads even more rudely and degrees with the sharpest contrasts. Oh, that sinks.

The novel, which begins in 1972, tells the story of six-year-old Ann, whose mother becomes ill, turns lemon-yellow on her face, sheer skin on her body, and dies. Anni will be born into the world with her three father Hemminki Uinu and her big brother Isko. To comfort, Ann gets a cat. Before her death, the mother has had time to tell her little daughter that she should start getting to know her father better.

Widow-father you have to learn the everyday alphabet from scratch, and it doesn’t always work out. After all, the mother has had time to glue the picture of the food pyramid to the door of the cupboard for her husband. Dad stares at it while warming the can of pea soup.

When Anni is ten years old, Brother Isko writes as a student, but the father, who is appalled by the party preparations, decides to take his family to Lapland just before the student party. Despite the fact that he has first magnificently prepared an invitation to the website of Helsingin Sanomat. The bowl for Isko is raised at the resort among tourists.

In the novel the stages of the Uinu family will be monitored until 2019. We will also get to know the adult Ann and Isko, their spouses and children. We are watching their middle age and their father’s aging. Pöyliö cannons with comedy and brings a message of comfort to us: love does not require perfection. This is clear, too, somehow.

Pöyliö’s ability to describe the tragedy of life in the light of comedy feels like a great gift, especially in these times. It is, of course, a gift not only to the author himself but also to his readers.

Writing a clever sentence, Pöyliö is adept at his quick cuts, colliding with people and situations in ways that are easy to see as scenes in the film. Maybe someday we’ll see.