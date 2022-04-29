Book Review | Sanni Ylimartimo’s novel is stuck in time, as it is in the form of short verses and the subject is a fan of Korean pop.

Sanni Ylimartimo’s novel for young people tells the classic story of overcoming loneliness.

A youth novel

Sanni Ylimartimo: The stars shine in the dark. Karisto. 152 s.

Lonely a protagonist who is discriminated against at school and not understood at home. Sanni Ylimartimon (b. 1993) debut Stars shine in the dark starts from the classic still life of youth literature. However, there is also something new in the book. It’s not so much about the plot or the characters, but the form. The firstborn of Ylimartimo is my verse novel.

This means that the text of the book is arranged on the pages in single verses and short sections like poems. Yet the story of the work continues in unison from beginning to end. Worldwide novels for young adults have been a big – and very commercially successful – phenomenon for years.

In Finland they have been written by Kirsti Kuronen, JS Meresmaa mixed Dess Terentjevawhose first work Wonderful last year was one of the Finlandia candidates for children’s and young people’s literature.

In the United States, the novel of young people has been exploited in recent years, especially as a way of dealing with difficult topics in a subtle way. For example Ellen Hopkins Traffick tells of young people who have been trafficked.

Such a subject could be too blatant in a book aimed at minors if it were dealt with by means of traditional prose, that is, in detail. In the weather novel, the focus is more on the internal experience of the protagonist or persons.

Stars shine in the dark is stuck in time other than for its shape. The main character Mira loves k-pop, or South Korean pop music. Her only friends are other k-pop fans Mira chats with online.

At school, Mira is bullied and at home the mother in control denyes anything nice. But when Mira’s favorite band comes to Finland, she will find the strength to change things thanks to the fan.

Ylimartimo has said that for the work he collected the experiences of Finnish k-pop fans about faning on social media. Many of them said they had been bullied because of their passion. It is precisely the treatment of the k-pop theme in the book that seems both credible and fresh. The surrounding background story, on the other hand, remains fairly thin.

Critics have in many reviews downplayed the novels and found the language of the works to be flat and simple compared to traditional poetry. According to many young readers, this is often the best part of the novels: they are told in a language that is not too far from their own.

My poem is not a mystery that should be solved. Instead, it often exploits and approaches the language used in social media and online discussions, including a variety of irregular spellings and abbreviations.

In Ylimartimo’s work, “bias” does not even refer to an ancient philosopher, but is a slang for k-pop fans and means a favorite member of the band. This use of a particular group’s own language makes the world of the work interesting.

Still, Ylimartimo’s firstborn’s language is a bit weak compared to, for example, Terentjeva’s loose playful Wonderfulto the work. As if the author was still a little restrained: can this really be written?