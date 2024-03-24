Book review | Saara Turunen's new novel is shockingly and everyday about childlessness and the beginning of a new life

Saara Turunen's fourth novel is about childlessness and the female artist's inner struggle between motherhood and self preservation.

Novel

Saara Turunen: Days of the Hyena. Oak. 281 pp.

Lifeline beginning and end, birth and death, are both shockingly big things and at the same time completely mundane.

From the intersection of this mundane and shocking Saara Turunen writes in his fourth novel Days of the Hyena.

In the previous work Nonsense things (2021) Turunen also wrote about weighty topics: love and death. Now he writes about the wish for life to continue, the suspense drama of reproduction, where thousands of things can go horribly wrong.

The work is stylistically guaranteed from Turku, which is happy for the many readers who love the author's direct narrator's voice, dry humor and mercilessly accurate gaze.

Days of the Hyena is again a kind of development story, where the main character (a character still reminiscent of Turku himself) living in the crosshairs of bourgeois norms and bohemian ideals tries to resolve his internal conflicts and shape his identity into a new one.

This time, in the other direction of the intersection are the achieved privileges, the artist's freedom and career. In the other direction looms motherhood, its gifts and sacrifices. The setting is not new, but once again Turunen manages to write through the minefield of clichés without taking any worse hits.

Children's reflection also appeared in the previous novel. Back then it was still there, a curiosity for some vague fulfillment. In the days of the hyena the main character is turning 40, and curiosity has turned into animalistic desire. There is also the fear of escape due to the biological time limit:

“The irreversibility of the situation choked my throat. In my abundant life, I guess I was used to the fact that everything was available endlessly.”

Novel begins with a familiar nightmare. Endless press conferences, empty toilet paper shelves, hand sanitizer, face masks, locks, restraints, ventilators, coffins, overcrowded morgues.

An obstacle the size of a global crisis has come between the main character, this man living in Barcelona, ​​and their dream of having a child. Every ovulation that occurred during the corona pandemic travel ban is a lost opportunity.

When the borders open for a moment, uncertainty remains. Treatment fees at a Spanish private infertility clinic reach five figures. Finland's public service is starting to be the last option, even if the main character is oppressed by the country's “nasty nurses” and lack of empathy.

Infertility treatments appear as endless tests, measurements, hormone injections, supplements, fragile hopes and crushing disappointments. The man's role in all this is to masturbate into the cup and lighten stressful situations with jokes. in the middle of all the anxiety.

Writer Saara Turunen photographed at home in Helsinki in March 2024.

The entire work realistically documents how those who want and expect a child have to rely on health care, and how the issues of death and life are fought over in sterile rooms and in a flawed system where you may have to fight for your rights. In all of this, the pandemic is ultimately left aside, a surreal backdrop to the events.

“ She is afraid of disappearing into the black hole of motherhood.

Infertility treatments during which the main character tries to unravel the conflicting feelings related to parenthood. She is most afraid of disappearing into the black hole of motherhood, of turning into a woman who talks about breast pumps instead of plays.

In the novel, the childless and those with children are to each other like citizens of different countries. The metaphor used by Turunen is reminiscent by Susan Sontag a metaphor for the realm of sickness and health. But where everyone used to get sick for a long time, to have a child or not to have a child is a choice for the modern woman – a mandatory and charged one.

Those who move into the realm of parenting leave the realm of staying up late with friends drinking wine and talking about literature.

That realm of parenting, where you love “snot-nosed creatures with ugly beanies and roaring on the edge of the sandbox”, has seemed incomprehensibly foreign to the main character. The work is a documentation of the journey between these kingdoms.

In addition, it also deals with fear related to childbirth, loss of control, shame related to one's body, why art doesn't deal with these questions of the beginning of life more in general:

“Limited spaces have been looked for sometimes in absinthe and opium, sometimes in war and rituals, but childbirth has not been counted as such.”

However, the protagonist's endless intellectual ramblings are increasingly interrupted by a female hyena with squinting eyes who takes over from him. It cares little about the artist's ego, cultural capital or carnal modesty. It is also the only narrative element in the work that clearly violates realism.

Days of the Hyena carries with it echoes of Turunen's previous works: there is the nurturing and rejection of normality, the dreary people of the homeland and the difficult mother relationship. Houseplants kept by a young woman in her city apartment, which are central symbols of independence In a bystanderare allowed to give way to the new one.

When it comes to Turunen's works, it is often said that “the personal is political”. In practice, it means middle-class and heteronormative feminism, where the protagonist suffers in the framework of petty-bourgeois inhibitions and patriarchy.

For example, a writer character lamenting his lifestyle choices may have lofty thoughts about longing from the world of neat trench coats and ballet classes to the “hidden and forgotten” reality of dirt and secretions. At the same time, he has a passing hostility towards those who deal with that dirt and chaos on a daily basis – the Nazi-like security guard, the annoying nursing staff and the teenage mother with thick make-up.

Turunen writes in a way that forces you to take some kind of stance on the reality presented by the work. In this case, the reader of the work also inhabits one of the two kingdoms. Childless has to deal with his relationship with the narrator's idea, where life without a child is incomplete and a little pathetic.

You can find more perspectives reflecting on non-motherhood, for example Sheila Immediately of 2018 Motherhood-about an essay novel, which unfortunately has not been translated into Finnish. Another modern classic by Maggie Nelson The Argonauts (2018), on the other hand, deals with pregnancy, childbirth and the boundary conditions of life also at the level of form.

Day of the hyenat is perhaps the least likely of Turunen's novels to reach for literary references. Deborah Levy is mentioned, but it remains, for example, how great a mother who is expecting more literature is interested in the updates of baby influencers.

In the days of the hyena and in another novel about parenting (and the hospital milieu) this spring Harry Salmenniemi In the twilight of the heart parenting is a reduction to the essentials. The noise and irony of the world are allowed to give way to desperate love. And at the same time, it is ultimately Turunen's happiest and most peaceful novel.