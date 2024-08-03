Book review|In his collection of essays, Antti Hurskainen explores topics from disarmament to death and Tommi Liimatta. The familiar poise and accuracy of the words are preserved.

Essays

Antti Hurskainen: I did not refuse weapons. Siltala 2024. 214 p.

Author Antti Hurskainen (b. 1986) has steadily raised his profile in recent years. In the field of domestic literature, this typically means becoming a novelist. After collections of essays circulating in popular culture, Hurskainen successfully expanded his audience: the latest of the three novels, Verger (2023), already became a candidate for Finlandia. Even in his novels, Hurskainen has still not strayed far from the essay form and his stilted style.

In any case, Hurskainen returns to the actual essays with his new collection I did not refuse guns (2024).

In the title essay Hurskainen writes about war and pacifism, his time in civil service in the first decade of the 21st century, why he chose to refuse arms – or actually left it unchosen – and how Russia’s attack on Ukraine in 2022 at the latest crumbled the 00s-era sycophancy that flourished on the lawn of Lapinjärvi’s Teboil, marinated in bag rocking. Of course, Hurskainen’s important has also been forced into the deal Henrik Tikkanen. And not to confuse.

“ If there is war madness, there is also peace madness.

Hurskainen writes how Tarja Halonen, Kimi Räikkönen and Lord’s in the era Vladimir Putin smiled alongside Western leaders and his generation learned to think that life is good and peace is a permanent state of being. That’s why anti-war can be seen in his train of thought as going with the flow similar to going with the army.

Hurskainen seems to approach the criticism of militarism as somewhat similar to posing as a thank you shirt: if there is war madness, there is also peace madness.

While writing like this, Hurskainen also pushes his own thinking, which is desirable for an essayist. Of course, it must be said that Teboil’s grass slope has accommodated and still accommodates many kinds of opponents of the war. In the end, does it even matter what you base your pacifism on? Can war be opposed for the wrong reasons?

A collection in the essays Pop culture and pop music are an important part, as are cuts to domestic literature, without forgetting “big topics” like death.

In his essay The Tommi Liimatta theory Pious writes I glue From the Absoluttinnen nullapiste band with respectable piety. From literature, he highlights dark types with whom he undoubtedly feels some kind of kindred spirit or at least understanding. Known for his confessionalism and brutality Teuvo Saavalainen and theologian Osmo Tiilila have not remained in our literary history because of their lovability, and no doubt that is exactly why Hurskainen is eager to write about them.

The range of topics in Antti Hurskainen’s new collection of essays is wide.

Hurskainen’s ranks transmit a certain appreciation of uncompromisingness. Complementing the announcement of the collection and the title essay, the author himself claims to have actively chosen to refuse a mostly happy life.

The range of subjects in the collection still does not feel like chaos but rather controlled. Hurskainen composes his gloomy soliloquy in such a way that the reader is not exhausted. He is also sharp at making connections between his subjects.

“ The essayist-Hurskainen is a reluctant humorist, whose swagger also has a real dose of quarrelsomeness.

Right as a reader, I especially liked Hurskainen’s brevity and precision. Even now, he expresses his observations and thoughts directly and unsparingly. Still, even when he’s writing about something serious, he releases some humor into his lines.

I may be alone in my opinion, but for me, the essayist-Pious is a reluctant humorist, who also has a real dose of quarrelsomeness under his swagger. At his most enjoyable, Hurskainen uses his words a bit like a knife in a mass fight, slashing here and there. During the same song, the edge can be unanswerable criticism, self-irony, teasing or pure arrogance.

A new debut work In his essay, Hurskainen returns to the time of publication of his first collection of essays, the summer of 2013. Ozzy text was Hurskainen’s first book, whose fumbling he does not forgive himself for.

“I did the next collection of essays without writing skills or editorial help. The publisher of his cigarettes Ville Hytönen claimed that my essays were ready for publication, sent the file to the printer and pushed it to the book fair stage in the fall. I have benefited from Hytönen’s lack of judgment.”