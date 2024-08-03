Book review | Russian culture is the closest to Finnish and at the same time strange, shows a great collection of writings

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The collection of writings edited by Tomi Huttunen deals with Finnish-Russian literary relations in the 19th-1930s. The book contains 21 articles, which are based on Archive sources and deal with, among other things, translations and author visits. Literature and politics follow different paths, but Finnish literature has also been defined by Stockholm, Berlin and St. Petersburg. The book considers what is truly Russian and what is pan-European in Russian culture.

Nonfiction book

Tomi Huttunen (ed.): Mental wall. Finnish-Russian literary relations 1800–1930. SKS. 2024. 549 p.

The year 1845 at the end stepped a Finnish cosmopolitan Frederick Cygnaeus Caffé Creco located along via Condotti in Rome. There he met the writer, apparently by chance Nikolai Gogol.

At the end of the meeting, Gogol asked Cygnaeus to send greetings to his Finnish “compatriots”. To the Finn, who was surprised by the choice of words, the author explained his words by stating that “wherever there are people who seek truth, civilization, light, they are citizens of the world republic”.

Tomi Huttunen edited by a fascinating collection of writings Mental wall sixteen experts respond to Gogol’s high-flying greetings by presenting Finnish-Russian literary relations from the beginning of the autonomy period to the 1930s.

The twenty-one informative articles in the carefully edited volume are based on archival sources that were previously difficult to access thanks to the digitization of newspapers and magazines.

The early touches of the end of the 18th century, the literary image of Russia by Finns and the image of Finland by Russians, translations of classics, Kalevala reception in Russia, translation projects and key personnel of cooperation projects and author visits.

The overall picture is colored by literary migration phenomena, such as Finnish literature in St. Petersburg, Finnish-language literature in Karelia, and emigrant literature in Finland after the revolution.

Nikolai Gogol

in Finland interest in Russian literature was already known in the second half of the 18th century. The first written contacts were made through Germany and France.

Russia’s political interest in Finland was due to geopolitical factors related to wars and border changes in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Early Russian poetry was fascinated by the rugged nature of Finland in the fashion of the time Ossian’s Songs in spirit. Primitive life found expression Konstantin Batyushkov from the travelogue: “there are no books, no company and always no wine, it’s so sad that we can’t tell Wednesday from Sunday”.

Konstantin Batyushkov

by August Ahlqvist Russian travel diaries, on the other hand, offer a tasty picture of the village and soul landscape behind Moscow, where lethargy, indifference and untidiness rule.

The same quality image can be read by Gogol Of dead souls, who was our well-known Russian connoisseur J. K. Paasikiven mind reading.

The “spiritual wall” does not refer exclusively to political tensions, but to more general cultural asymmetries and stereotypes, to the perception of a culture perceived as foreign.

August Ahlqvist

State with the change, there was a need for Russian language skills in Finland. The first fellows who went to Moscow E. G. Ehrström mixed C. G. Ottelin a completely new kind of interest in Russian literature and the Russian language arose from the literary activity. The studies were paid for by the Russian state and the trips by the Turku Academy.

The trip was subject to the expectations of those in power, and they were not the same as those of the scholarship holders, whose goal was to create friendly contacts between the two nations. According to Tomi Huttunen, this subtle difference developed into a general difference of opinion on the relations between Russia and Finland.

Elias lönnrot

in the 1840s the key person defining Russian literary relations was Jakov Grotthe first professor of Russian language and literature and Russian history and statistics at the Imperial Alexander University of Helsinki.

Grot had direct relations with St. Petersburg, and he got to know Finland To Lönnrot, to Runeberg and to Castrén. In 1840, he published a remarkable album in Russian, which included the history of the university and, among other things, the article “Finland in Russian poetry”.

From the early Russian classics of the beginning of the century From Pushkinfrom Gogol and From Lermontov surprising discoveries of Swedish translations from the 1820s are presented.

However, the golden age of the translation of Russian literature into Finnish dates back to the 1880s, when Russia moved from being a receiver to a sender in the European book market. Dostoyevsky, Tolstoy and Turgenev became Finnish gradually, in several different waves. In Finland, the concept of “classics” was quickly established in the recently published works.

Similarly, close to a thousand Finnish texts by dozens of Finnish authors were presented to Russian readers in just a few decades.

At the turn of the century the relationship with Russia, Russian literature and culture became politicized in Finland, and political dividing lines extended into the literary field for several decades.

However, literature and politics do not always follow the same route. Finlandskaja gazeta, the official voice of Russia, represented in the early years of the 20th century Bobrikov strict administrative line, but at the same time published without looking more closely at the texts of Finnish writers.

In the year of the revolution in 1917, an almost 500-page anthology of Finnish literature was published Sbornik finljandskoi literatury, Valery Bryusov and Maxim Gorkin delivered. The anthology introduced Russian readers to, among others, Runeberg, From Topeliu, Stone, Leino, Onerva and Aha.

L. Onerva

Huttusen’s book reminds that Finnish literature is not defined exclusively from Helsinki, but also from Stockholm, Berlin and St. Petersburg. And not Russian literature about the depths of the Russian soul.

Harri Veivo quotes Alexander Pushkin when writing about avant garde connections The brass rider a famous verse that became the catchphrase of Finnish modernism, a call to open a “window to Europe”. The language image comes from an Italian traveler to Russia, the Count From Francesco Algarottiwhich Pushkin quotes in French (!) in the footnote of his poem.

The language picture takes the book at hand one step further: what of the Russian that is considered its characteristic is really Russian and what is pan-European? And especially French, like Viola Čapková points out L. Onerva when examining his literary influences.

Russian culture is the closest, most immediate cross-border culture to Finns and at the same time foreign and strange.

In these boring times of the world, when the air rumbles and turns into a storm, this book that opens up new perspectives could not have appeared at a better time.