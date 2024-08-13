Book review | Russia invades Finland in Helena Immonen’s fiery war drama

Book review|Helena Immonen, who previously worked in the defense forces, sheds light on war operations from many different fronts, when the Koivu siblings once again put their family life aside to save the families of all Finns.

Helena Immonen: Operation Fire Fox. CrimeTime. 512 pp.

“The first ones missiles and artillery hit the Finnish side. Finland will initiate countermeasures” reads Helena Immonen in an eerily current trend Operation Fire Foxwhich concludes the four-part series.

But a lot has happened behind the scenes before the first grenade destroys the target. Operation Fox -sotajännär series ends with a frighteningly ingenious work that you just can’t put down until you’ve finished reading it.

Immonen envisionedwhat the modern drone war in NATO-Finland looks and feels like, when the great powers are fighting over bigger issues, the control of the Arctic region.

Some understand their position as pawns in the big boys’ chess game – among others, the President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö. Siblings Joni and Riina Koivu understand their position as soldiers on the same board, as does Riina’s husband Mikael.

They still form the hero trio of the work, as in the previous ones Operation in Ketu. And one Operation Fire Fox here’s where the weaknesses come in: if you want to get the most out of it, you have to read at least the previous part of the series first Operation Napakettu.

This is not entirely a bad thing, as it is also excellent, as Pertti Avola its in criticism last fall told.

Immonen doesn’t so manage to write completely independent parts of the series. Part of it is also because the main characters are more human than the average superhero: they are affected by their past experiences and their work affects their children.

On the other hand, too Operation Fire Fox the plot continues directly from the previous work. And thirdly, this way Immonen is able to bombard the plot with serial fire, and the action does not break into memories.

Thus, the work holds its own when following Riina’s undercover mission in Kaliningrad, Mikael’s imprisonment in northern Russia and Joni’s special forces unit’s operation in the enemy’s rear.

We see political and domestic, even inter-arms of defense debate about what to do and who gets to decide what. The different ends of the chain of command wrestle with very different problems, even if the goal is the same for all: to prevent the enemy’s plan from coming to fruition.

Immonen is beating Operation Fire Fox so Marko Kilven, Taavi Soininvaara than Ilkka Remsen the dark visions of the last few years coming with their credibility and grip.

The world just moves forward so quickly that part of Immonen’s concreteness – using real presidents as characters – causes a slight temporal placement difficulty. It’s as if we’re on the verge of a jännär located in the recent past.

The concept is a bit odd, but it works.

Perhaps it is even comforting that the chain of events described in the work on the scene of international politics cannot be fully realized as such.