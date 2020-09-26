Book Review | Risto Isomäki returned to the perspectives of his novel The Sand of Sarasvat 15 years ago: Warming was the beginning, now there is a flood

The Children of the Flood is an independent sequel to the novel The Sand of Sarasvat.

Risto Isomäki: Children of the Flood. Zeal. 418 p. Also published as an audiobook.

Fifteen years then a writer and environmental activist Risto Isomäki surprised. Horseshoe sand novel (2005) uniquely combined historical visions for an ecological catastrophe in the near future. The work, which was enthusiastically received, was shortlisted for the Finlandia Prize and won the Thank you for the Book Medal.

Now Isomäki has returned to the landscapes of his successful novel.

Children of the flood is Horseshoe sand is an independent sequel to the book, so it works even if the previous book is unread.

The novel starts from almost 9,000 years ago.

The nets of Manno Ann’s crew, who lives in a thriving fishing village, are caught in the nets of a strange creature, a human-like, fairy-tale kaditha.

A mermaid who is perceived as an animal is imprisoned and subjugated as property.

But is kaditha still a mere boring animal after all?

The second in the book the story branch takes place some decades from today to the future. Action to combat climate change has finally begun in earnest. Sarasvat in the sand too appeared Susan Cheng, however, doubts that it is now too late.

The stories are united by the massive devastation caused by the huge tsunami.

However, in the abundant description of the past world, the thrill-playing plot of adventure and the riddles connected to the cadiths become more central. Through this, a teasingly peculiar theory of the nature and evolution of the human species emerges.

In the near future sections presents the devastating impact of human actions on our environment.

When a climate catastrophe suddenly strikes at its full force, humanity is ringing. The collapse of a vulnerable electricity grid and the power of extreme climate events are reaping a grim harvest, and there is no hope for a better tomorrow.

However, Susan, who is sailing on an Arctic research icebreaker, and her partners have come up with a desperate plan to avoid a final collapse anyway. But how sensible is it to even try to save humanity, which sows after mere destruction, subjugates and discriminates against the weaker and learns nothing from its mistakes?

“Could people learn to behave towards each other in more and more contexts, like calm and friendly sea monkeys?”

“And not, like pathological manicism, forest chimpanzees construct their own rigid hierarchies to the detriment of all?”

First a novel the two main stories seem distant and stylistically different, but in the end Isomäki makes them insightful together.

This clutter creates fascinating prospects that resonate well into both the past and the future. At the same time, the flood mythologies familiar from many different cultures are explained.

Instead, the book’s third short story line, located in Finland, remains detached. Sure, it substantiates some of the theories presented in the book and describes the consequences of the climate catastrophe at close range, but otherwise the episodes seem overlaid.

Human photography no has never been Isomäki’s strength. In this novel, too, the protagonists are mere means of transporting the story in the desired direction.

When love or sex enters the patterns, the text almost evokes shame. And while there are several strong female characters in the book, they are well viewed through masculine lenses.

In this respect, however, the novel is not at all different from other works of its genre.

At its best Children of the flood runs like a thriller-like disaster novel. The destructive depictions of the work are vividly reminiscent of a German director Roland Emmerichin high-budget Hollywood hits with collapsing skyscrapers and tidal waves.

When describing the beauty of the iceberg masses, Isomäki enters into almost poetic visions.

Unlike Emmerich, Isomäki refines the basics of his story from scientific facts and theories, which he is able to unravel in a commendable way. That’s what makes his novels both entertaining and thought-provoking. Indeed, the reader believes that this can be unfortunate if we do not take immediate action to melt continental glaciers.

In his post, Isomäki expands more broadly the theories and research data that have influenced the content of the novel. The text also sets out ways in which the progress of climate change could perhaps be halted.