Book review | Reading Mikko Vienonen’s hearty novel is heartbreaking

Mikko Vienonen’s work covering five decades also includes serious matters.

Novel

Mikko Vienonen: Children of the bakery. Work. 257 pp.

The children of the bakery is the editorial manager of Apu magazine Mikko Vienonen another novel. At its center is the traditional Hakala bakery, to which cousins ​​Kimmo, Heli and Arto from Salo are connected in different ways – whether they wanted it or not.

The company has been in a discount mode for a long time, and the products churned out with its harsh routine do not sound very delicious. You still don’t dare to make changes; it is taken care of by the nervous Arto, who is responsible for running the bakery.

You can try to escape from the family-owned bakery, but all roads lead back to Salo and the ovens.

The bakery acts as a mandatory tradition for the cousins, an obligation that affects life decisions, as well as a final stop for the milk train after failure.

Vienone is As a journalist with a long career, he is a professional in word usage. The children of the bakery is, however, full of superficial cheerfulness.

Vienonen’s debut work was already flawed by exhausting wordplay and jokey humor Easter pants, which is downright full of 1980s warthog language. Now the problem of style has become even more bloated, resulting in sentences like this:

“The slimy lump of movement swelled into a huge bubble in Kimmo’s throat, until it was punctured by the grating pink sound of the tuned moped.”

In the descriptions, swear words ring out “in rhythmic sets of three repetitions, as if some yurt had been there to tighten the nocturnal carps” and the buttercream is “like a cosmic noise that penetrated inexorably in every direction like an expanding universe.”

Reading sucks.

Narrative adapts to the cousins’ thought processes, but ex-punctähti-Kimmo, who only jokes non-stop, will be remembered as an exceptionally burdensome, and in itself authentic, circle jerk.

Vienonen’s second novel tries harder than his first child, which humorously describes the preoccupations of a young journalist. The chronology covering five decades has been broken and there is also a serious matter involved: mental health problems and traumas that have been kept silent for decades.

The pursuit of nasevity eventually flattens everything to a pacific level.