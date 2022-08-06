Book Review | Ray Bradbury’s stories exude enchanting nostalgia and humanity even when the events take place on alien planets

Time has not lost the magic of the award-winning American science fiction and fantasy author’s stories.

Short stories

Ray Bradbury: A Roll of Thunder and Other Stories. Finnish Hanni Salovaara and Veli-Matti Murtovaara. Copper books. 230 pp.

From the United States by Ray Bradbury over the decades, more than ten works have been translated into Finnish, the first of them already in the 1950s. Now, a collection of short stories will be the continuation of this group The roll of thunder and other stories.

The title story of the book, Thunderclap, is one of the most famous classics of time travel stories. It has previously been published in Finnish, for example, in the mother tongue textbook Today’s theme is 1: Towards the new in 1974.

In the story, Aikasafari Oy organizes trips to the past: “You choose an animal. We will take you there. You shoot the prey.” This time, let’s jump back more than 60 million years to hunt the dying Tyrannosaurus rex anyway.

The director of the safari emphasizes that even a small change in the past is repeated over millions of years into a huge change in the future. The accidental death of a seemingly insignificant creature sets off a butterfly effect that may eventually wipe entire nations into nothingness.

The butterfly effect of Novelli, almost prophetically written in 1952, starts from the butterfly itself, although the phenomenon did not get its current name until a couple of decades later.

A collection the other stories are connected by Bradbury’s lyrical narrative style and how he makes even everyday moments seem magical. The short stories exude humane nostalgia, and humanity takes center stage in the stories even when the events take place on alien planets. When people reminisce about the fairy-tale atmosphere of the seemingly endless summers of childhood, you can see and smell the past world in front of you.

Although most of the short stories in the collection were written in the 1950s, the ravages of time have not succeeded in eroding their charm or topicality. A good example of this is Murderer-shaking. Its title character has had enough of the constant buzz of smart devices and the fact that people need to be reachable to each other all the time. Although social media is not mentioned in the short story, the vision fits perfectly with today.

“Just the thought of those objects and their practical benefits was wonderful. They were almost like toys to play with, but people fell too much under their spell, went too far and got stuck in certain social patterns of behavior that they couldn’t get out of…”

When a power outage comes as a surprise and connections are cut off even momentarily, an existential fear of escape ignites in people. Also Don DeLillo discusses the theme in the fresh Silencein his novel.

Many of the stories in the collection are delightfully subtle and lingering. Book starter Pedestrian tells about a man whose hobby is to walk along the deserted streets of the city in the evenings. There are no other people to be seen, as they have closed themselves in their vault-like homes to stare at the hypnotic image stream of the television.

Another short story, Tomorrow’s child, surprises the reader already with his first sentence: “He didn’t want to be the father of the little blue pyramid.” Despite the absurd-sounding beginning, the story is a human description of how much parents can love their children.

Sometimes the characters in the stories are looking for a purpose in their lives, sometimes a release from the infernal heat of the hectic big city. You can get lost in despair or in your memories.

At the end of the book, fifty years in the making An orchestra is playing somewhere -in the short novel, James Cardiff ends up in the small town of Summerton, located in the middle of the Arizona prairie, without even knowing why. Stuck in the past, the basic nature of the perfect Onnela seems to be constantly slipping out of her hands.

While searching for answers, he notices that the village is childless and that none of the tombstones in the cemetery mentions the date of death of the deceased.

The eternal circle game of life and death is strongly present in several of the stories in the collection.

“I’ve heard that your town is in a different time and place and maybe disappearing,” says Cardiff shortly after arriving in Summerton. Bradbury’s magical stories also float in the same eerie timelessness, which fortunately are not disappearing anywhere.