Book Review | Raija Oranen breathes life into the life story of mountain counselor Gösta Serlachius

Raija Oranen is a clear and unobtrusive narrator. However, marking the sources of a novel that combines fact and fiction is based on algae, writes Unto Hämäläinen.

30.7. 11:52

Novel

Raija Oranen: Big. Big Dipper. 475 pp.

Author Raija Oranen ( b. 1948 ) is a youth of the 1960s and he must have hummed A song about twenty familieswhich Kristina Halkola recorded in 1969. The song lists the powerful families that controlled economic life: “Honkajuuri, Virkkunen, Erkko, Serlachius…”

Oranen’s book Major says the mountain advisor Gösta Serlachius (1876–1942). At the age of 31, he became the head of the family company by displacing his cousin Axel Serlachiusthe uncle of the company’s founder GA Serlachius of a boy.

Under Gösta Serlachius, the company grew into a forest giant. He very much controlled his company, its factories and employees. In Mäntä, he was the cartridge, the father of work and bread. Paid a salary narrowly, but could spend large sums on joint projects. Family relationships were tortuous and lifestyles so lavish that the people of Mänttä had enough to talk about.

See also Third RFEF Group 6: results, matches and classification of matchday 22 Gösta Serlachius (1876–1942) was not only the manager of a forest industry company but also a political influencer of his time.

Serlachius was also a political influencer of his time, Mannerheim friend and supporter, Risto Rytin a close companion. As CEO of the Bank of Finland, Ryti saved Serlachius from bankruptcy.

Oranen the book is made using the same technique of combining fact and fiction that he has used to write about presidents. He breathes life into the main characters either by telling the facts or by imagining their virtues, vices, relationships and illnesses. The reader has to decide what to believe to be true and what not.

Orase also has a knack for pushing interesting supporting characters onto the stage. Big is a fascinating side character Ester ToivonenMiss Europe from 1934, who became Gösta and By Ruth Serlachius a family friend. The old mountain councilor’s head went for a bike ride in the company of the young beauty.

Raija Oranen has done careful groundwork for her books, and as a narrator she is clear and uncluttered. You can read him to your heart’s content.

However, there is a break in the production chain, which will repeat itself once again. Sources are marked as algae. Oranen doesn’t seem to learn from mistakes. Otava doesn’t seem to mind the reprimands.

A vague title is mentioned at the end of the book Background below are the books of three other authors: Teemu Central Series Biography of GA Serlachius, Oula Silvennoinen Gösta Serlachius and his son by R. Erik Serlachius biographies as well as Hanna-Liisa Ryti-Erkinheimon Gösta Serlachius’s little cousin Gerda Rytin biography. The name of the last-mentioned author is entered in the list as Anna-Liisa.

Why would more precise labeling of sources be appropriate?

Raija Oranen uses many quotes from Serlachius’ letters. The quotes have been wisely chosen, they move the story forward and give the text a sense of direction. However, the preliminary work in their selection has been done by the researchers mentioned above. It would have been fair to mention at the end from which source works the letter quotes were taken. If Oranen himself has visited the archive to read the letters, that could have been mentioned as well.

His life at the end, Serlachius wrote a prediction to his sons: “Experience shows that the same family is rarely able to keep a company in their hands for longer than approx. 100 years. You should keep your reserves. Your great-uncle ruled Mäntta for 32 years, after his death I have been influential there for 31 years, and soon it will be your turn. When you are old, 100 years have passed. You need to get valuable followers. You must already feel your great responsibility in this matter. “

The prediction was almost right. The family company, founded in 1868, lost its independence in a merger with Metsäliito in 1986. If a new song is made today about twenty families in economic life, Serlachius’ name will no longer be mentioned.

In Mänttä, the family is remembered fondly. In 1933, Gösta Serlachius founded a foundation to which he donated 500 paintings and sculptures and a lot of money. The foundation has since prospered and expanded into the city’s art and history center. Its crown is the Gösta art museum.