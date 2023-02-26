Book Review | R & R’s novelty is a rarity among contemporary detective stories: full-bodied and rich

The Walking Dead is a novel for those who want more from their detective stories than just a moment of fun.

Novel

R & R: The Walking Dead. Bridge. 476 pp.

R & R – are behind the name Kustannusosakeyhtiö Siltala’s managing director Sari Rainio and a retired criminal investigator Juha Rautaheimo. Their Broke non silent -his detective series started in 2021 with a novel The bereaved do not remain silent.

In the first detective story, crime police constable Ville Karila and forensic doctor Viola Kaario tracked down the ruthless seducer and swindler Tapani Hellevirta, who was indirectly responsible for the deaths of at least three women he had swindled. Hellevirta got away with it because the authorities could not prove that he had committed the actual crimes.

In novelty The Walking Dead The Hellevirta case is still followed in a side plot, but the actual story is completely different.

It’s a year 2010. A stabbed man is found in a mobile home in the Tattarisuo industrial area. It soon becomes clear that the man in question, Ilpo Saari, has already been declared dead 10 years earlier.

For more than 30 years, Saari has lived a hermit life away from everything and without the knowledge of anyone close to her.

Criminal police constable Ville Karila recognizes Saari as the same young man who lived with him in the large apartment building at Unioninkatu 45 called Little Naantali in the late 1970s. At that time, there was an arson, for which Saari was suspected.

So does his murder have its roots in that arson and the death of one Gloria Pöllänen?

Forensic doctor Viola Kaario, on the other hand, plots against Tapani Hellevirta together with the father of one of the scammer’s victims, a rich bakery entrepreneur. Viola also has health concerns, which she finds difficult to open up to anyone about.

Rainio and Rautaheimo have signed up Mika Waltarin As friends of Komisario Palmu detective stories, and there is something Palmu-like in their detective stories, both in the personal galleries and in the atmosphere, and also of course in the occasional Palmu quotes.

R & R detective stories are very carefully and meticulously built. They do not rush into anything, but develop both the characters and the plot at a calm pace. They convey a kind of full weight and fullness that is rarely found in contemporary detective stories, even good ones.

Yet they are not stilted or long-winded; the plot moves smoothly and the well-characterized characters keep the interest alive.

The atmosphere of the books is special. The time of the event is the 2010s, but it could just as well be decades behind. Modernity and old-fashionedness go hand in hand in an interesting way. And decades ago, the roots of sin can be found in this story.

The Walking Dead is also a moral tale. An act that went unrecognized at the time has, without the perpetrator’s knowledge, had a devastating effect on the lives of many people. The author has believed that he has atoned for his actions with his life’s work, but his ultimate moral weakness has had shocking consequences.

R & R’s novels are for those readers who want to savor their detective stories and enjoy them a little longer.

Additional spices are given by the lively Helsinki descriptions and the private life of Karila and her partners, often depicted with a bit of humor, with food and other pleasures.