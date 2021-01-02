Book Review | Punk plays with delightful herring in Jarkko Volanen’s novel, where boys have to be boys even by force

Shadows is Jarkko Volanen’s second novel.

Jarkko Volanen: Shadow People. 206 pp. Work

To the 1980s directional nostalgia has been in frequent use in recent years in pretty much all fields of art. Jarkko Volanen still manages to bring to the catalog something fresh in his second novel Shadow people.

This time the show is not pastel colors and pop, but black fishnet tights and punk. Volanen himself has been influential in the field of subculture, says the cover of the novel. The dedication is visible.

Side by side runs on two timelines, as is often the case in literature today. This time in the middle of the 80’s and autumn 2018. On the one hand is Juha, who is growing up in his youth, in many ways, and on the other hand, the adult Juha, who has returned to his childhood summer resort.

As an adult, Juha finds papers in the middle of a renovation that throw in the middle of the worst times of childhood. The papers come with an understanding of how much information adults can obscure from a child even when the information concerns the child themselves.

Juha, a child growing up in Myyrmäki, Helsinki, is the wrong kind of his environment, the wrong kind, interested in the wrong things. Volanen paints an incisive picture of a time when divergence from difference was fully accepted also from those responsible for the well-being of children, teachers and doctors, from their own parents.

Specially sex and its manifestation rub the gap between Juha and the world. Boys must be boys, not girls. The doctor’s and health nurse’s labels talk about “peffing the peff,” the teacher advises spending more time with the father. “Something should be done so that you wouldn’t be so – too – so well – too like you are now,” the teacher notes.

As a teenager, punk-Juha has to dodge, hide and escape while traveling from his home to the iconic Bat Cave in Ruoholahti. “Tolerance is not a word to describe Helsinki.”

Horror follows Juha into adulthood, bringing with him insomnia and delusions. Volanen describes a broken mind in a complex way, with strength and skill.

To underline Juha’s feelings and experiences, Volanen has brought Evelyn Waughin Gone world novel and the TV series based on it, which young Juha watches almost obsessively.

From the surrounding in spite of the world is In shadow people also joy. Joy and freedom are brought by music, punk and the tribe built around it. The top are Juha and Pauli, who are sitting in a tree house listening to the Black Parade, Sex Pistols, Clown Million. Plans are to break free from “middle-class incomprehension, difference from aloof idiots,” move to London and heal the world.

A passionately pure fan of music is an exhilarating read: identifiable no matter what music you yourself have listened to during your teens. It comes to mind Lars Sundin Where the music started (2018), although the genre of music is different.

Volasen the narrative is a debut novel About sand carriers (Teos, 2017) strengthened and clarified. However, the bystanders and their relationships with them remain largely empty and distant, which of course contributes to strengthening Juha’s story as an outsider.

The variation of the personal pronoun brings For shadow people interesting additional shades. As a child, Juha is a self-teller, but the steps of the adult Juha are followed in the third of the unit. Adult Juha has given up tick, studied to be a teacher, middle-class. Lost a grip on his own story, from a justice perspective.

Shadow people the rest is a little disappointing, easy and insignificant in its conciliatory gathering of yarns. As a whole, however, the novel is a subtly and skillfully constructed whole that brings a lot of fresh breezes to the recent history.