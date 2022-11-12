Book Review | Pulitzer Prize winner Richard Powers now tells about a particularly sensitive boy, and at the same time the entire cosmos

The ecological emphasis of Richard Powers’ Hämmästys novel is natural, non-moralizing and perceptive.

Richard Powers: Bewilderment. Finnish Antero Tiittula. Rubber. 367 pp.

Had to correctly check: With Richard Powers have no children. He writes in his latest novel Astonishment so strongly about a nine-year-old boy that in these times of autofiction and otherwise autobiographical literature it is hard to believe at first.

However, Powers does exactly what a writer’s job is to do: find out and enjoy himself. In this case, to Robin, the son of astrobiologist Theo, who suffers from a special sensitivity.

The boy’s reactions are sometimes so sudden that he is suspended from school and medication is suggested.

At the same time, Powers solves the tricky question of how to make a believable ecological novel, where the emphasis does not slip to the side of the declaration or get the feeling of being glued on.

Powers does About Theo, the narrator who reveals his incompetence as an educator. At the same time, he is ready to make hard sacrifices for his son.

The narrative solution works and creates the necessary distance to the subject, because Theo is above all interested in his own work, the search for habitable planets. The boy, on the other hand, wants to follow his dead mother, the leader of the animal protection association, paid what he paid.

Robin is spared medication because, as if for the sake of therapy, he gets to participate in one of Theo’s familiar brain studies, which reproduces emotions. He gets to experience his mother’s feelings, as the researcher has stored old results from the time when the parents participated in his experiments.

So Robin starts using her mother’s expressions and thinking the same way. At the same time, Theo can state that he didn’t know his wife as well as he thought.

He is jealous of the brain researcher whose company his wife used to enjoy.

Robin is devastated by the loss of species and the state of nature in general. He draws unusual pictures of endangered animals and makes banners with which he is ready to stand in front of the state administration building, even though no one is really interested in such a demonstration.

A documentary is made about Robin and social media makes him almost a celebrity. Theo’s father is mostly burdened by such a mood.

At the same time, the atmosphere in the United States is becoming more tense, standards are being dismantled, and the search for habitable planets and brain imaging are not supported by politicians. The president is a familiar ruffian from reality, who in the novel is elected as the top of everything for a second term after the protests.

All this has unpredictable consequences.

Powers takes so clearly carry. The novel is still multi-edged, especially when a cosmic perspective is added: Theo describes to his son what different forms life could take on other planets.

The best is still our own planet, which Powers describes as sensitively and concretely as in his previous Pulitzer Prize-winning novel Evergreen trees. Robin is most excited when he gets to go on a day trip to the forest.

Equally wide Astonishment is not like its predecessor, nor is it a perfect novel anyway. We could have gotten more out of the relationship between the people, when Powers leaves no fault in the middle of Theo’s investigative work regarding his late wife.

However, the novel’s ecological emphasis is natural, non-moralizing and illustrative. Even rather melancholic. There is also passing Greta Thunberg such a character. However, no fire speeches are needed now, the means of fiction are sufficient.