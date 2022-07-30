Book Review | Psychology professor Lea Pulkkinen, who has broken many glass ceilings, criticizes the university, emphasizes home education and wonders about the invisible world

Psychology professor Lea Pulkkinen’s massive memoir shows how many problems a female researcher can face in her career.

Biography

Lea Pulkkinen: A researcher’s self-portrait. Work. 604 pp.

Psychology professor emerita Lea Pulkkinen Researcher’s self-portrait it’s crazy. My assessment only scratches the surface of a long resume.

Visual artists paint self-portraits, states Pulkkinen. Why couldn’t a female scientist who writes write her self-image? University scholarship is public writing: theses, job applications, statements, funding rounds.

From the point of view of the ordinary reader, the massive memoir would have needed a strict publishing editor who would have eliminated duplications and warned the author not to delve too deeply into the university’s official affairs.

But university people are certainly interested in them, as is certainly the criticism of the current administration-led university model. Administration should form the base of the university pyramid, now it is reserved for research and teaching at the top. “I wonder why the struggles to democratize the administration in the 1970s were forgotten,” quips Pulkkinen.

His memoirs for starters, the researcher questions the life cycle thinking familiar from developmental psychology. He has not experienced his own life as a rise, a peak and a fall, but as a time span consisting of interwoven threads.

Ageism especially feels bad for a person who is still full of energy in his eighties. There is a lot more knowledge and skill than in the early stages of a career.

In the current year, Pulkkinen has published in addition to his memoirs A child’s well-being starts at home – information book. In total, 587 texts are mentioned in his list of publications. The joy of discovering new information has been overwhelming from Pulkki.

His his career progressed at the same pace as the University of Jyväskylä. In the fall of 1958, Lea Marttunen from Heinola got by chance into the Jyväskylä College of Education, which had just established a philosophy faculty.

Miss Marttunen, who went on a class trip, started studying Finnish language, literature and psychology. The last mentioned took away. He became her teacher and mentor Martti Takalan then professor of psychology, just before his 50th birthday.

In addition to that, Pulkkinen has worked as a dean, academy professor, head of a center of excellence, visiting researcher and professor both at the universities of Berkeley in California and Cambridge in England. Along the way, he has broken many glass ceilings.

Lea Pulkkinen completed her doctorate in the field of psychology. The photo was taken on the day of the dissertation, 13 December 1969.

A female researcher the problems are manifold. In the early 1970s, Lea Pitkänen and her daughters went to the University of Sussex in England to do post-doctoral research.

During that time, the man found a new partner in his native Finland. When the woman later remarried, she was forced to change her last name, even though she had already published many articles under Pitkänen’s name.

Pulkkinen has balanced between the university’s three basic tasks – free research, science-based teaching and social interaction. Probably the most famous From child to adult – research that started as a doctoral thesis in 1969.

The researcher’s beginning interviewed almost four hundred public school students and followed their lives until they were in their fifties. The longitudinal study has continued Katja Kokon on behalf of. It has accumulated internationally significant information about hereditary and environmental factors affecting social development.

Pulkkinen the networks are extensive. Among other things, he was the president of the ISSBD (International Society for the Study of Behavioral Development) for eight years, in addition to all his other duties.

In detail, he tells about the world congress organized in Jyväskylä in the summer of 1989, which was attended by a thousand researchers. In addition to the ideation of the symposiums, Pulkkinen took care of meals and accommodation for low-income researchers from Eastern Europe.

He even had to be in contact with the Finnish Civil Aviation Authority, because the asphalting work at Jyväskylä airport was planned just in time for the international congress. Renovation work was postponed.

Pulkkinen is a prominent social debater, especially speaking on behalf of children. Over the years, he has been asked for countless opinions on administrative plans, decisions and bills concerning children.

You could get a book about the presentations and speeches. Pulkkinen did not recycle the old, but always rephrased his words as required by the situation. Therefore, the research tower of the summer center is full of folders related to the history of building a Finnish welfare society.

The spouse of the president, Mrs. Eeva Ahtisaari, on a visit to Jyväskylä in 1998 as a sign of cooperation to combat children’s lonely afternoons. Also in the picture on the left are principal Aino Sallinen, Paavo Leppänen, currently professor and Katja Kokko, currently research director.

In his memoirs Pulkkinen mourns how many innovations that started well, for example, the Jyväskylä family research center, have already been discontinued: “- – how easy it is to destroy something that has been built for a long time with enthusiasm and hard work.”

In the 1970s, Pulkkinen participated in the planning of elementary schools and municipal day care. He spoke about parents’ duty to educate, decision-makers about society’s duty to educate.

Home education in particular has been a matter of Pulkkinen’s heart. That’s why he was even asked to participate in the ideation of Kastelli Oy’s Aika-talo for the Vaasa housing fair. Children must also be taken into account in the spatial solutions of the home!

I was left thinking that health information is taught from an individual’s point of view in general education schools today, but the family is occasionally discussed in different subjects. Where do you actually teach how to raise children?

In his memoirs, Pulkkinen emphasizes how important adult contact is for children and how pedagogy should not stifle the homeliness of early childhood education. And even older schoolchildren should not be left alone in the afternoons!

Chubby also reflects on his own choices and his own methods of operation. As a mother and “grandmother”, she has not always been able to do what she talked about in her presentations. The husband, an assistant professor of the Finnish language, gets a lot of praise Paavo Pulkkinen (1930-2018), who understood his wife’s manic work ethic:

“I tried to stick to the principle that I don’t work between 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday lunch. Otherwise, I worked at all possible times.”

A touching, different thread of life is the story of a white butterfly that flew into the windshield of a speeding researcher at night. This slowed down and noticed the moose walking on the road. There are many unexplored things in life, such as “the existence of a world invisible to us and its meaning for our lives”.

Lea Pulkkinen has studied the miracle of life all her life, but is still humbled by its mysteriousness. Because Researcher’s self-portrait is not a bloated resume but an expansive and enjoyable reading experience.