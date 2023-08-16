Book review | Populism, government intrigue and the threat of terrorism are the successful ingredients of spy entertainment

Mick Herron takes intelligence to the unwritten rules, exciting and fun.

Novel

Mick Herron: London Rules (London Rules). Jackson Lamb 5. Finland Ilkka Rekiaro. CrimeTime. 415 pp.

Again has to follow the heels of the killers, unfortunately a step behind.

British author Mick Herron stomps his intelligence kit London Rules -to set the novel in motion with an unseen mass murder. There is a small village near Manchester where the snipers fire a practiced rapid fire. In two minutes the slaughter is over.

Even in the fifth part of the Jackson Lamb series, terrorism, international or British, breathes in the background. There are different assumptions, but in the analyzes of the internal intelligence service MI5, “Vitonen”, there is a long empty air – even more so when the shooting is followed by equally inexplicable, random actions.

If jihadists are even suspected, no group rushes to take responsibility for the bloodshed. What’s going on, what’s next? The counterintelligence agency is in a hurry.

Herron’s created by “Luupäät”, Vitone’s blanket chain, gets involved because of one of its unwary members. It’s a piece of thread that, by twitching, leads from complete darkness to even dim light: a kind of playbook is revealed, from which one can (perhaps) get hints about new attacks by terrorists.

In the course of events, an attention-seeking populist politician dies, in a highly tragic way. Herron wonderfully connects the actions and habits of this populist (and columnist’s wife), the machinations of the Whitehall government elite with “Vitonen” – and the acutely increased terrorist threat. Everything, indeed, affects everything.

The main character, Jackson Lamb, is an old brat, a “shithole”, but as a Cold War spy, he also remembers and understands the underworld that dominates the industry. “Lamb had been behind the Iron Curtain for a long time and could still read what was written on it.” Experiences can be useful even decades later.

Let the reader read who is organizing the bloodshed. The most usual instance is not responsible, which conveniently widens the range of the species without losing credibility.

In its basic narrative Herron prefers dialogues – perhaps too tight for some people’s taste. In their striking revealingness, they are defensible. And he’s no stranger to dark fun either, although in some places the line of a self-serving joke is crossed cleanly.

name, London Rules, the meaning is explained throughout the book. The principles followed by intelligence officers could be compiled into a room table: ensure your own back, everyone blows on the same coal until they don’t blow… And so on. The list is long but not at all lofty.

Fifth The Jackson Lamb novel rises to the top of the series. The reluctantly formed Luupäät gang has grown into a team that not only behaves strangely, but is equally strangely effective. The apparently disjointed anarchist action culture does not fetter but rather feeds the free association of thought. And it produces results.

There are still at least as many novel series translated into Finnish at a brisk pace. The tenth volume was released in Britain last year, so we can fortunately expect more high-quality spy entertainment. Not forgetting the sharp current affairs.