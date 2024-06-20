Book review | Polyamorous relationships don’t work because human nature is possessive, Tessa Hadley thinks in her book

Book review|Tessa Hadley, who mocked bourgeois marriage, defends long-term relationships in the Finnish translation now available.

Novel

Tessa Hadley: Late in the Day. Finnish Marianna Kurtto. Rubber. 281 pp.

An Englishman by Tessa Hadley the eighth novel Free love was freshly translated into Finnish on the eve of summer 2023. The intense but slowly progressing narrative appealed to Finnish readers.

Sixty-year-old Hadley was compared directly to Elizabeth Strout and to Anita Brookner. These writers have been able to catch gems from the seemingly insignificant everyday life.

Recently published When it’s evening belongs to Hadley’s earlier work, and more translations are sure to come.

Free love was set in the 1960s and dealt with a woman’s right to control her own life, body and sexuality. In the latest Finnish translation, we are already living in this millennium.

Now Hadley looks at friendships between women and men. Does sex ruin a friendship? How openly can you make love here and there? Freedom has its limits, because someone will always be hurt if they find out. A double standardist?

Free love is essentially a social novel, When it’s evening again psychological. In terms of plot, it is not as light and addictive as the previous one, but it illuminates the dark parts of the human mind in a leisurely and thorough manner.

A gentle omniscient narrator observes two aging couples with a long history together. Their adult children are already trying to get away from the influence of their parents and their friends.

The story starts with a phone call. One in four is dead. The feelings of those left behind are shaken, genuinely or not. There are shared memories behind, including repressed feelings and secret encounters.

Friendship seems to wither as fast as swearing by it. And of course we talk a lot about feelings, but the most meaningful feelings are too intimate to share. And understandable.

Tessa Hadley is skilled at building portraits that are sufficiently different and clash with each other in a suitable way.

Visual artist Christine paints empty spaces, absences, because she thinks unstable people would ruin stable spaces. For the same reason, her husband Alex has stopped writing poems. Life’s disappointments have made Christine subtle, Axel ironic.

The husband of the other couple, Zachary, also wanted to be an artist, but ended up becoming a gallerist. As in passing, Hadley comes to define something very central about artistry: “He had neither the arrogance required for artistry nor the inner inadequacy.”

Lydia, Zachary’s spouse, is the queen of the four, diabolical and self-absorbed, though she may not be guilty of anything any more than the others.

Hadley is in a fresh way, a moral narrator, but not a moralist or a rightist. Polyamorous relationships are interesting to her, but they just don’t work in either of her novels. Human nature is possessive.

Friendship (or love) is neither omnipotent nor eternal. “I don’t want to ‘make a deal,'” writes Christine to Lydia. After all, sandbox play has no place in the lives of adults.

And in the same letter, the clichéd notion of friendship is questioned by claiming that even children already know that “friends are not made by making agreements, but are found … and lost again.”

In the novel Free love got a ride in a bourgeois marriage, but in the present work, Hadley defends long-term relationships:

“Marriage simply meant that two people stay together through successive transformations. Or it will fail.”

Christine and Alex failed. They look for the culprits outside themselves. A moral statement too.