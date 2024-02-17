Book review | Poetry and sci-fi combine with spell-like charm in Virpi Alanen's work

The subtitle of Virpi Alanen's work creates perhaps an unreasonable horizon of expectation.

Virpi Alanen: Flight. Poetry. 103 pp.

When the subtitle of the work is scifirunoelma, you can't say anything other than: now it's decent!

Poet Virpi Alasella (b. 1978) has had a frequent publishing pace in recent years. In 2022 alone, three works from different publishing houses appeared.

This density has also included aesthetic versatility.

It is difficult to write about Alas without mentioning his contribution to the field of visual poetry. One of the works published in 2022 was a poet Karri Kokon published through small publishing house Lyhytavara Serendipitywhich collected the poetic animals outlined by Alane, which he had previously presented in a few exhibitions.

Alasen's strange fish, lizards and birds look like a secret language. They become significant in the visual realm, in the same way as a poem shapes language into something new.

Poetry published by Flight is Alanen's seventh work. Alanen also made his debut through the same publishing house more than ten years ago with his work Friend K. Even then, the shadow of a sad dystopia hung over Alanen's ranks through the conflict between man and machine, which in itself is not unusual in contemporary domestic poetry.

Flight does not contain the same degree of melancholy. The gaze of the work contains love, but also frustration, although that is often printed even as playfulness and carnivalism, a bit like Stina Saaren in poetic language. This is how machinery is turned into an asset; the passionate poetic self flings spells around like a fully fueled poetry drum.

Enchantment works to the book's advantage. The intuitive nature of the language has a folk poetry charm:

“a step starts from fireworks / the fire of a small cloud of pollution / another creature in the flight of a bird / fire moon in the clocks of the night / flashes to the uterus”.

The flightiness of the verses is one of the best features of Alanen's work. The lines are read aloud.

Subtitle sci-fi fantasy creates perhaps an unreasonable horizon of expectation. Contemporary poetry is already characterized by stretching the language into strange and unexpected positions and creating new language and crazy new words.

Against this, Alanen's work does not make any special leap towards sci-fi. Is it enough for sci-fi that the linguistic dimension also extends to traveling to other planets and that humans have machine parts? I guess you can think like that.

When you know Alanen's tendencies towards visual poetry as well, there was also something in the expectations that would blow the brain a little. Still, poetry and sci-fi are a couple whose relationship I would like to see explored more. Also Virpi Vairinen a recent work of poetry Anti-lupus looking for inspiration from sci-fi.

Alanen takes advantage a lot of visual contrast of the language so that certain pairs of words pop out of the work like in a beat or spoken word performance. There are whore sommeliers, black psychedelic butterflies, gray barbie houses, jumping and laughing fruit dungeons, exoplanetary rage and motorized hummingbirds.

