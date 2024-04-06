Book review | Poet Aki Salmela has nothing to say, and he says it wonderfully

Aki Salmela, also credited as a translator, has the straightforward charm of American prose poets.

Poems

Aki Salmela: Irregular songs. Work. 89 pp.

Is not nothing to say, no way to say anything, but it has to be said. Thus Samuel Beckett a poet could sum up a motif accordingly Aki Salmelan already in the background of quite extensive production. With the difference that there are enough poetic devices in Salmela.

As one of our country's most skilled translators of poetry, Salmela knows the tradition of compact, economical prose poetry as well as the modernism of the 1910s and 20s, which promised to bring the chaotic soundscape of the big city into poetry.

In Finnish poetry, Tulenkantajat was the closest to this, but Salmela's influences are above all international. From the first work Untold leaves Since (2004), Salmela has been interested in poetry as a medium that at the same time expresses an extraordinary amount and remarkably little.

Salmela makes concise narratives in the form of poetry, but sometimes she also lets the noise of reality into her poems in a controlled manner, which does not conform to any kind of narrative form. The tension between the unrelenting thump of the world and a small thought that condenses into a pearl in the middle is an important reason for the new Irregular pieces – to the charm of the collection.

Of experimenting despite his character, Salmela has the straightforward charm of American prose poets, translated by him of Charles Simic reminiscent clarity. Therefore, even inexperienced poetry readers can have a good time with Salmela.

To a large extent, it is about the elegance of the old, used. For Salmela, a beautiful thought is “like the handle of an old tool, whose making beyond the individual has patinated to a shine like a mirror, from which a person can finally look at himself.”

We need a chain of metaphors to get to the truth.

In places, like in the one spreading along the openings As ink loves paper -in the poem, Salmela talks with the ghosts of the last century. This poem is especially haunted by a French poet Guillaume Apollinaire (1880–1918), a Romanian writer who earned a reputation as the world's most pessimistic thinker EM Cioran (1911–95).

Of Apollinaire reminiscent, the fireworks of various commercial retrofonts and small coincidences in the streetscape no longer evoke a feeling of modernity, but nostalgia for something lost and, despite all its vaudeville-like speed, a slower form of life.

Awareness of this transience, in turn, is where Cioran enters the picture. Even his ghost is not without comfort, let alone humor, as the collection's motto says: “In a world without melancholy, nightingales would start burping.”

Salmela has long included translations in his collections, but In irregular pieces they are involved more organically. The dialogue between generations of poets is everywhere.

Often again you can make a poem out of almost nothing, like this Beliefunder the title: “Thoughts are butterflies. If I wait quietly by the blank page, one of them will inevitably land here.”

The poem resembles a comic strip where the artist draws himself drawing himself drawing himself, and so on until he disappears from view.

In Salmela's production, you shouldn't necessarily look for meaning outside of the way you say it. This does not mean that there is no meaning, but that words matter. If you change the expression, you change the meaning. Salmela studies exactly how the language we use shapes our experience of the world.

Along her career, Salmela's poetic art has developed closer and closer to aphorisms and mini-essays. A suitable adjective could be antiquated, almost out of use: thought poetry.