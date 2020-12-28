Book Review | Peter Sandström tells the story, but the recent novel needs more plot

Peter Sandström’s novel Love is a Domestic Animal remains in small circles.

Novel

Peter Sandström: Love is a domestic animal (Kärleken är ett tamdjur). Finnish Outi Menna. S&S. 204 s.

Do you need novel special plot? This question has to be considered when autofiction takes over the field. Peter Sandström too the books can be read as autofiction, although they are supposed to contain much to be invented.

Sandström’s novel Love is a domesticated animal the narrator self has the same name, profession, and life circle as the author himself.

A sixty approaching man travels a couple of times to his mother in Swedish-speaking Ostrobothnia. The novel thus describes the life of a small district.

Multiplier Sandström complains that his publisher demands more straightforward texts, preferably from detective stories. Sandström not only thinks he can develop complex plots, and he’s not interested in crime.

I no longer need more crimes for the Roma. One may still ask whether life in the courtyard alone, the worries of the old mother and sister, all the misconceptions associated with the deteriorating memory of the elderly, are enough.

Sometimes, however, the boyhood and the gradually fading father are remembered.

After reading in this novel, I am inclined to think that Sandström would have a rahkeita juonenkehittelyynkin.

In a word: add fiction to the game.

Now we go to the cemetery with my mother many times, list the items the mother keeps, and practice a hate-love relationship with the sister who has remained in the homeland.

The relationship with his wife, the city of residence Turku and his secret lover, is less. It seems that it was from that direction that more would have come off.

Sandström is a man who just seems to drift from place to place. Quite an impassioned, in many places quite understandable, even a sympathetic case.

He notes that he may reassure his love to someone, but the promise ends up in the same bag as everything else.

This may be due to the slightly tired tone of the novel. Isn’t it the author’s job to come up with different voices, to twist things into a new faith based on perceived reality?

“I had noticed that I was able to keep my head together to some extent by typing,” the narrator notes. So he talks a little bit about everything that comes up in life.

Sandström notices from his earlier texts that there was no soul in them. “The text was almost flawless, but dead.” This, after all, is not to be feared in this novel either. There is life in the text, details and observations.

Misconceptions are often comical, observations accurate. The narrator would have just missed a bigger challenge ahead of him.

I liked it very much from some of Peter Sandström’s earlier novels. The outburst of feeling may be due to this: the same line is not always worth pursuing. But if someone only reads this novel from Sandström, he may well be enthusiastic about the laconic, a little quietly healing narrative at first.