Book review | Pekka Hiltunen’s book is definitely one of the best of the domestic detective year

Pekka Hiltusen’s Studio series ends with a thriller with a strong atmosphere.

Novel

Pekka Hiltunen: Susipiste. WSOY. 448 pp.

More inexperienced a suspense writer would be Susi point with many plot threads and themes could have gotten lost, but no Pekka Hiltunen. His Studio-the concluding work of his series is both a suspenseful and brutally elegant thriller, definitely one of the best books of the domestic detective year. It’s also a first Studio-series novel, where the Studio group works partly in Finland.

Hiltunen started Studio-series with a 2011 novel Sincerely yours, which received the Lead of the Year and Kaarle awards, and was also nominated for Helsingin Sanomat’s first book award and the best Nordic detective The Glass Key award. The novel was also made into an international TV series Cold Courageas a star Pihla Viitala, Sofia Pekkari and John Simm.

After that Studio– series has continued with four more novels, and now it is coming to an end. Or is it, because Susi point the ending still leaves room for a possible continuation.

The main character of the series is Mari Rautee, a specially talented Finnish woman who experienced a harsh childhood and has founded a secret group in London called Studio. Its task is to investigate and prevent crimes, sometimes in cooperation with the police, but mostly on its own and with unconventional means.

In addition to Mari, the second main character of the series has become the Finnish graphic artist Lia living in London, who joined the Studio’s activities already Sincerely yours in the book. Other members of the group include computer wizard Rico, actress Maggie, ex-cop Paddy and Asian old man Vong.

At Susipisti Mari’s fight against her childhood tormentors, the German Gerber brothers, culminates. Through illegal mining, the Gerbers have financed the medical experiments of their foster mother and Mari’s biological mother, Auni Nurmi, with which Nurmi aims to develop a drug that increases human intellectual capacity.

However, the experiments are pure pseudoscientific nonsense, and Aun’s medicines are no more than light stimulants.

To battle Against Andreas and Domnik Gerber, the hunt for serial killers in London’s Buddhist temples and Mari’s dating partner Paddy’s adventure on the Finnish-Russian border in the company of canines and their eccentric breeder Hellevi Melko are also combined. The name of the book comes from how Hellevi defines the wolf percentage of his hounds, and how every person can have their own wolf points.

The themes in the book are revenge and forgiveness from the point of view of justice, finding one’s place in the world and making a person whole after hard experiences. All of these are fed by Hiltunen through different characters during the thriller plot. The previous ones Studiolike books Wolf spot is also a psychological geek, but admirably without compulsion.

Hiltunen writes neatly and economically and creates believable characters with small strokes, who nevertheless have their own, slightly magical glow, most of all in the mysterious Mari.

Narration care and fullness are attractive in a book that pulls you in and offers great scenes, such as the one where Paddy and the wolf breeder Melkko escape on a snowmobile from Russia to Finland across snowy fields with dozens of wolves loyal to their mistress trotting silently behind.

There is something irresistibly strong about it.